List of Top 6 Largest Bays in the World

Bays are unique coastal landforms in which the ocean arc towards the land creates a natural harbor, which provides valuable assistance to human civilization for centuries as a large body of water. Large bodies of water are important not just for transit and trade, but also for their rich ecosystems, marine life, and landscapes and climate formed around a large body of water. A bay can be large enough and/or impactful enough as a landscape that it can affect regional weather, weather, shipping, and even local economies. Similarly, based on the full range of geography, there are very large bays all over the globe, sometimes covering over hundreds of thousands to millions of kilometers. Each bay has its own story of geography, history, and natural beauty. Learning about the largest bays can help us examine the interconnectedness of nature and human activity within and around large bodies of water, which makes studying bays interesting as a section of study.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Oldest Sports in the World Top 6 Largest Bays in the World Here are the top 6 largest bays in the world along with their bay name and approximate size and location: Rank Bay Name Approx. Size (sq km) Location 1 Bay of Bengal 2,170,000 India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka 2 Hudson Bay 1,230,000 Northeastern Canada 3 Baffin Bay 689,000 Between Greenland and Canada 4 Bay of Biscay 223,000 France and Spain 5 Great Australian Bight 215,000 Southern Australia 6 Bay of Fundy 27,000 Between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada 1. Bay of Bengal Source: World Atlas Surrounding the countries of India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, the Bay of Bengal, which is the largest bay in the world, has an approximate area of 2.17 million square kilometers. The Bay of Bengal is characterized by a significant amount of marine biodiversity, fertile areas along the coast and ports, such as Kolkata and Chennai.

Monsoon winds and cyclones have a significant impact on the nearby countries of the Bay of Bengal, and it has been, and continues to be, important for climate, fisheries, trade and regional economies. 2. Hudson Bay Hudson Bay, the second largest bay in the world and located in northeastern Canada has a total size of around 1.23 square kilometers. Hudson Bay is surrounded by tundra and boreal forests and is ice-covered for a large portion of the year. Hudson Bay has an important role in Canada’s climate and wildlife habitat, and supports a range of transport activity. It supports local remote settlements and indigenous peoples to rely on it for fishing, hunting and trade. 3. Baffin Bay Baffin Bay is located between Greenland and Canada, and covers about 689,000 sq km. This water system connects the Atlantic to the Arctic Ocean and is known for its icebergs, cold water, and Arctic marine animals, such as polar bears, seals, and whales.

The Bay is an important route in Arctic exploration and is also significant for its science and ecology in a harsh climate and unique environment. 4. Bay of Biscay The Bay of Biscay is located along the western coast of France and northern coast of Spain, covering about 223,000 sq km. It is known for its rough waters, its fisheries, and historically-significant ports for trade. In addition to high-energy storms and heavy rain, there is a remarkable diversity of marine species. The Bay of Biscay is internationally significant for shipping, fishing, and oceanographic research. Conclusion To summarize, the largest bays on earth, from vast Bay of Bengal to the unique ecosystem of the Great Australian Bight, are very important to trade, climate and marine biodiversity, attesting to the crucial role they have in relation to nature and mankind.