Performance Grading Index 2019-20: Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, A&N Islands get highest grade

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal approved the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States and Union Territories on June 6, 2021.

The PGI 2019-20 was prepared with a set of 70 parameters to bring about change in school education. The parameters are the same ones that were used for the previous two PGIs.

The data for 54 of the 70 parameters are for the year 2019-20. The data was updated and vetted by the concerned states and union territories at different levels.

Objective The Performance Grading Index exercise envisages that the index would propel States/ UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes. The Index helps the States/UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

Performance Grading Index 2019-20: Key Highlights

• The PGI evaluation provides grade to the States and UTs and not ranking.

• The system of grading allows several States and UTs to be considered at the same level and it eliminates the phenomenon of one improving only at the cost of others.

• The Index is mainly structured in two categories:

i) Outcomes and Governance

ii) Management

• The Index comprises 70 indicators in aggregate with a total weightage of 1000.

• The grading system, in an ideal situation, allows all the States and UTs to be construed as star performers and be at Level I, which is the goal that the PGI hopes to achieve.

Which state/ UT performed best?

• Three states and two Union Territories- Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands occupied the highest grade (Grade A++) for 2019-20.

• Most of the states and union territories improved their grade in PGI 2019-20 compared to the earlier years.

• Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu improved their overall PGI score by 10 percent, 100 points or more.

• Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep showed improvement by 10% (8 points) or more in the PGI domain: Access.

• A total of 13 states/ UTs showed improvement by 10 percent or more in the PGI domain: Infrastructure and Facilities.

• The union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha showed improvement by 20 percent or more in the same domain.

• Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha showed more than 10 percent improvement in PGI domain: Equity.

• As many as 19 states and UTs showed improvement by 10 percent or more in PGI domain: Governance Process.

• Few states/ UT such as Manipur, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Andaman & Nicobar Islands showed improvement by at least 20 percent.

Performance Grading Index

The Performance Grading Index for States and Union Territories on school education was first published in 2019 with reference to the year 2017-18. The Performance Grading Index 2019-20 is the third publication in this series.

The schemes initiated by the Department of School Education and Literacy along with the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act have resulted in significant improvement in the accessibility of school education.

Hence, the focus has now shifted from access to quality of education. The Department of School Education and Literacy, therefore, designed the Performance Grading Index (PGI) to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.