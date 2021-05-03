Pfizer in discussion with India for expedited approval for its Coronavirus vaccine: CEO

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla informed on May 3, 2021, that Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government and the regulatory body seeking an ‘expedited approval pathway’ for its Coronavirus vaccine.

Bourla shared the news while announcing a donation of medicines worth 70 million USD to India, as the country battles against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further added that, unfortunately, the Pfizer vaccine is not registered in India although the application for approval by the company was submitted months ago.

Pfizer CEO informed that they are currently in discussion with the Indian Government for an expedited approval pathway in order to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available in the country.

Pfizer donates medicines to India:

The CEO of Pfizer stated that the company will be donating medicines worth USD 70 million. They will be made available for every public health facility in India free of cost.

Bourla said that Pfizer is donating to make sure that every Coronavirus patient in every public health facility across India can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge.

The donated medicines will include anticoagulants to help prevent blood clotting, reduce inflammation, as well as antibiotics that will help in treating secondary bacterial infections.

COVID-19 vaccines in India:

So far, India has given approval to three vaccines of Coronavirus- Covishield (Vaccine of Oxford-AstraZeneca which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India), COVAXIN (the indigenous vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech), and Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine.

Covishield and Covaxin are used in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive in India, while the first consignment of Sputnik arrived in India in May 2021. India had started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.