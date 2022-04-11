DRDO successfully test fires Pinaka Missile System; Check details

DRDO and Indian Army successfully test-fired the Pinaka rocket system at the Pokhran Firing Ranges on April 9, 2022. As per the Defence Ministry of India, as many as 24 Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket Systems (EPRS) were fired for different ranges. The weapons met the required accuracy and consistency. On the successful testing firing of Pinaka missile system, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy also extended his congratulations to the team involved in the project on the successful completion of the flight trials of the rockets.

Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) &Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems were successfully flight tested at Pokhran Range. A total of 24 EPRS rockets were fired for different ranges during the last fortnight. Required accuracy & consistency was achieved: DRDO pic.twitter.com/kPJQpDGutV — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Test firing of Pinaka Missile System: Key Details

DRDO flight-tested the Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) as well as Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems.

Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket Systems (EPRS) is the upgraded version of the Pinaka Variant that has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

According to the Defence Ministry of India, the rocket system has now been upgraded with advanced technologies that will enhance the range of meeting the emerging requirements.

Why the test firing of Pinaka Missile System is significant?

With the successful test-firing of the Pinaka Missile System, the initial phase of technology absorption of the Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) by the industry has been successfully completed and the industry partners are now ready for the user trials/series production of the rocket system.

Development of Pinaka Rocket System

The Pinaka Rocket System in India has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune. It is supported by Hugh Energy Materials Research Laboratory which is another laboratory of DEDO based in Pune.

Pinaka Rocket system test-fired: What after?

After India established the performance efficacy of the enhanced version of Pinaka, the technology was then transferred to the Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Limited (MIL), Nagpur.

The Defence Ministry said that the rockets manufactured by MIL under the transfer of technology from DRDO were flight-tested during this campaign. The different forms of variants of munitions and fuses which can be used in the Pinaka Rocket System were also successfully test evaluated in the Pokhran field firing range during the recent test firing.