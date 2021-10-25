PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana- Know key objective, significance here

PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission & Release of Operational Guidelines' on October 25, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister had earlier inaugurated nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar. PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi.

What is Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be one of the largest pan-India schemes that will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be launched in addition to the National Health Mission.

Key Objective

•The key objective of PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in primary care and critical care facilities in both urban and rural areas.

•The scheme will provide support to set up 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 high focus states. Besides this, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.

•Under the scheme, critical care services will be made available in all the districts of the country with over 5 lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks. The remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

•Further, the scheme aims to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system through the development of a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels in all Metropolitan areas.

•The existing Integrated Health Information Portal will also be expanded to all states and union territories to connect all public health labs.

•The scheme also aims at the operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and the strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry. This is aimed at effectively detecting, investigating, preventing, and combating Public Health Emergencies and Disease Outbreaks.

•The scheme will also work towards building up a trained frontline health workforce to respond to any public health emergency.

Significance

This will enable people to have full access to a wide range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country.

Integrated Public Health Labs will be set up across all the districts.

How many institutions will be set up under PMASBY?

Under PMASBY, the following institutions will be set up:

A National Institution for One Health

4 New National Institutes for Virology

A Regional Research Platform for WHO South-East Asia Region

9 Biosafety Level III laboratories

5 New Regional National Centre for Disease Control

Nine medical colleges inaugurated: Key Highlights

The nine medical colleges have been inaugurated in nine districts- Siddharthnagar, Hardoi, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Deoria and Pratapgarh.

Among these, eight Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals". The remaining one Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

PM Narendra Modi launches 9 medical colleges in Siddarthanagar. pic.twitter.com/5kApUzAgNm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, "Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These medical colleges will benefit both present, future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved... GoI has opened 157 medical colleges in the country."

Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These medical colleges will benefit both present, future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved... GoI has opened 157 medical colleges in the country...: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/yijASVqBSH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2021