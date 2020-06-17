PM Modi, Canadian PM agree to enhance cooperation in post-COVID world, emphasise on need to strengthen WHO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 16, 2020. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders updated each other about the evolving COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

The two leaders also discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis.

Key Highlights

•PM Modi and Justin Trudeau agreed that a partnership between India and Canada will be a force for good in the post-COVID world, especially in advancing humanitarian values in the global discourse.

•The two leaders also emphasised on the need to strengthen multilateral institutions including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

•They also agreed to work more closely at various international forums on health, social, economic and political issues.

•PM Narendra Modi warmly appreciated the assistance provided by the Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens there and for facilitating their repatriation to India.

•The Canadian Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by India for the safe return of Canadian citizens from India.

•The two leaders further agreed to continue their mutual consultations in the coming days.

•They also agreed that both the nations have natural convergence on many global issues given the fact that they are both large economies with democratic values as their foundation.

Background

India has been repeatedly calling for the need for reforms in all international organisations including the United Nations, World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation, G7 and the G20 to build a more "inclusive, and responsive" international governance architecture.

The US President, Donald Trump announced on May 29 that the United States was officially terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation because they have failed to act on the requested and greatly needed reforms.