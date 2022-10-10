PM Modi declares Modhera as India’s first 24*7 solar powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as first 24*7 solar powered villages in India. PM Modi also said that earlier Modhera was only famous for Sun temple but now it’ll be also known as a solar-powered village.

Prime Minister Modi prayed in Modheshwari goddess Temple at Modhera and witnessed the wonderful 3d projection mapping and heritage light and sound show at the iconic Modhera Sun temple. A ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on government and residential buildings have been installed to make Modhera the first 24*7 solar-powered villages in India.

PM Narendra Modi declares Modhera village in Gujarat's Mehsana district India's first 24x7 solar powered village — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2022

What is the significance of the first complete solar powered village?

The solar energy will empower New India to reach its streamlined target and people will install solar panels in their houses and farmers will produce electricity from their farms. By leveraging the abundant natural resources and by propelling renewable energy initiatives, India aims to become an energy provider to the world. To achieve the dream of a self-sufficient 21st century India, it’s necessary to encourage the efforts related to energy needs. The time has changed now, the government is buying additional power from people and people are earning extra income. With the growth of education, agriculture and healthcare, Gujarat is now moving forward towards the path of development.

What are the advantages of solar energy?

Solar energy can be useful in different ways for the people. Installing solar energy plants in houses can help people in various daily activities. Some of the best advantages of solar energy are as follows:

Solar energy is a renewable source of energy. People can use and generate it again with the same setup. Solar plants help in reducing the electricity bills. People can use solar energy for generating electricity and utilize it for various purposes. Solar energy can be used to generate electricity in areas without access to the energy grid, to distill water in areas with limited clean water supplies and to power satellites in space. The solar energy plants do not require high maintenance costs. Cleaning them twice a year is enough.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for several projects of more than three thousand crore rupees at Delwada village near Modhera in Mahesana district of Gujarat. Also the 80 crore rupees project in Madhera is the first solar-powered village with a joint effort of the State and Central government. For the storage of solar power that can be utilized during night, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has also been installed at nearby Sajjanpur village.

