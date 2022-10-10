Nobel Prize 2022: Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig wins in Economy

The Royal Swedish Academy of Science has announced to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank prize in Economic science in the memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S.Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H.Dybvig.

The laureates will be awarded with the Nobel prize for research on banks and financial crises. The announcement was made on October 10, 2022.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/cW0sLFh2sj — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022

Who is Ben S.Bernanke?

Ben Shalom Bernanke is an American economist, born on December 13, 1953, served as the 14th chairman from 2006 to 2014 of the federal Reserve. Before serving as a Federal Reserve chairman, Ben was a tenured professor at Princeton University. He also chaired the economics department from 1996 to September 2002. Ben was selected for a second term Federal Reserve chairman on January 28, 2010. Former President Barack Obama renominated him and later referred to him as ‘the epitome of calm’. Bernanke's second term ended on January 31, 2014 with the succession of the new chairman Janet Yellen.

Douglas Warren Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig : All you need to know

Warren was born in 1953 and is the Merton H.Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Douglas has a speciality in the study of financial intermediates, liquidity and financial crises. He is also a former president of the American Finance Association and the Western Finance Association. Warren is also a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Econometric Society and the American Finance Association. Philip H.Dybvig is an American economist and was born on May 22, 1955. He is the Boatmen's Bancshares Professor of Banking and Finance at the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. louis.

Nobel Economics Prize 2019

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019 for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Abhijeet Vinayak Banerjee is an Indian-born American economist who is presently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

