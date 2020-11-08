PM Modi flags off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira-Ghogha in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi on November 8, 2020, virtually inaugurated Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat region of South Gujarat and Ghogha in Bhavanagar of Saurashtra, Gujarat. He also inaugurated the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira marking a big step towards the vision of mobilizing the waterways and incorporating them with the economic development of India.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi termed the service as a next-generation infrastructure and transport for the people of Gujarat. He also thanked the people associated with the construction of the facility including engineers and workers with whose labour it has been developed.

Next generation transport and infrastructure for Gujarat.

Benefits of Ro-Pax Ferry Service:

• The ferry service will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 kms to just 90 kms. The ferry service will benefit the people from Saurashtra who have been working in Surat, major way as the distance which use to be 10 to 12 hours will now only be 3 to 4 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra in Gujarat, through video conferencing.



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attends the event.

• The reduced cargo travel time will also result in huge fuel savings which are approx. 9000 litres per day leading to the reduction in CO2 emission by approx. 24 million tonnes per day.

The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve 'Ease of Living' and boost economic prosperity.

• The newly inaugurated ferry service will make 3 round trips every day on the Hazira-Ghogha route. It will annually transport about 80 thousand passenger vehicles, 5 lakh passengers, 30 thousand trucks, and 50 thousand two-wheelers.

• The service will also give a boost to the tourism industry providing ease of access to the Saurashtra region. It will lead to the creation of new job opportunities.

• The three-deck ferry has a load capacity of 100 passenger cars, 30 trucks, 500 passengers, and 34 crew and hospitality staff.

• It will also be an all-weather service which will operate all 12 months irrespective of high-tide and weather conditions.

Cost of Ro-Pax terminal:

The Ro-Pax Terminal which is 100- meter long and 40-meter wide has been constructed with a cost implication of approx Rs. 25 crores. It also has facilities like a parking area, administrative office building, water tower, and substation.

Future projects for the economic development of Gujarat:

Prime Minister Modi during his address while inaugurating the Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat also talked about future projects which will help in the economic development of Gujarat.

He informed that Gujarat Maritime University, Gujarat Maritime Cluster, the world’s first CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar, and many such other facilities have been getting ready in Gujarat.

PM Modi further added that the state government has also been making efforts to restart the ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej soon. He also underlined many challenges related to nature that have come during projects and that efforts are being made to annihilate them through modern technology.