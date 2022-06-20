PM Modi in Bengaluru: Prime Minister Modi launches infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 28,000 crores

Modi in Bangalore today live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 20, 2022, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various ail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 28,000 crores. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, and other dignitaries. PM Modi in Bengaluru is scheduled to attend various programmes in both Bengaluru and Mysore. The first programme was scheduled to be held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

Check the complete details of projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OnR9xqXPAM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

PM Modi in Bengaluru: List of projects launched

1. Centre for Brain Research at IISc

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.It is developed as one of its kind facility and focuses on conducting vital research.

2. Foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Municipality Hospital

The 832-bedded hospital has been developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and it will help integrate science, engineering, and medicine at the prestigious institute.

3. Inauguration of new campus of BASE University and unveiling statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar

PM Modi has inaugurated a new campus of Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru, and also unveiled the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

4. 150 Tech bubs dedicated to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru dedicated 150 tech hubs to the nation. They have been developed by transforming ITIs. The technology hubs are developed at a cost of Rs. 4,600 crores and are supported by many industry partners.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru inaugurates development works worth over Rs. 28,000 crores

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of the development works worth over Rs. 28,000 crores. These works cover the diverse sectors and will boost the ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Bengaluru and the surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Modi to attend International Yoga Day 2022

On the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2022, Prime Minister Modi will participate along with thousands of participants in the Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysore.

Mass Yoga celebrations will also be organized at 75 iconic locations across India under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the Yoga demonstration by Prime Minister at Mysore.