PM Modi in Kedarnath: PM offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple, inaugurates projects worth Rs. 130 crores

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on the morning of November 5, 2021, and offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Samadhi and unveiled the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/7yX0Ft7fOO — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Before the inauguration, Prime Minister offered prayers and performed arti at the ancient temple. He also paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook the circumambulation of the Kedarnath Shrine after offering prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/V9gIdrrgTo — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under PM Modi’s leadership development projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the last 5 years in the state. Work is underway on railway projects between Rishikesh-Karanprayag. Work is also in progress on Char Dham all-weather road under the Bharat Mala Project of the Government.

Under PM's leadership, development projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the state in last 5 years. Work is underway on railway project b/w Rishikesh-Karanprayag. Work is in progress on Char Dham all-weather road under govt's Bharat Mala project: Uttarakhand CM pic.twitter.com/U719GEIAkT — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates re-development projects at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Kedarnath, inaugurated the re-development projects worth Rs. 130 crores at Kedarnath.

These projects include the Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath, and Ghats, Garud Chatti Bridge on river Mandakini, and Tirth Purohit Houses.

Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates re-development projects worth Rs 130cr at Kedarnath



These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini pic.twitter.com/BxYcfPcyw4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Kedarnath Temple Located on the bank of Mandakini River, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Badrinath. Built-in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Prime Minister Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue and unveils Samadhi

• Prime Minister Modi, during the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, said that you are all witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and jyotirlingas are connected with us here today.

You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today: PM Modi at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/0lXVUvn56b — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

• Prime Minister Modi at Kedarnath said that there was a time when religion and spirituality were believed to be associated only with stereotypes. But, Indian Philosophy talks about human welfare and sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make society aware about this truth.

There was a time when spirituality and religion were believed to be associated only with stereotypes. But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make the society aware about this truth: PM Modi at Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/qhozsmNnn9 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Infrastructure planned for Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi in Kedarnath said that a number of infrastructure works have been planned for Uttarakhand including the road connectivity to Char Dhams & ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate the devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand and in the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years. '

A no.of infrastructure works are planned for Uttarakhand incl road connectivity to Char Dhams & ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4kS2WjvWTS — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Background

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand has come ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. He also addressed the public rally during his visit to the shrine.