PM Modi in Kedarnath: PM offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple, inaugurates projects worth Rs. 130 crores

Prime Minister Modi in Kedarnath: PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and inaugurated the Samadhi and unveiled the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. Check the details of PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath.

Created On: Nov 5, 2021 10:57 IST
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on the morning of November 5, 2021, and offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Samadhi and unveiled the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.

Before the inauguration, Prime Minister offered prayers and performed arti at the ancient temple. He also paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook the circumambulation of the Kedarnath Shrine after offering prayers.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under PM Modi’s leadership development projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the last 5 years in the state. Work is underway on railway projects between Rishikesh-Karanprayag. Work is also in progress on Char Dham all-weather road under the Bharat Mala Project of the Government.

PM Modi inaugurates re-development projects at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Kedarnath, inaugurated the re-development projects worth Rs. 130 crores at Kedarnath.

These projects include the Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath, and Ghats, Garud Chatti Bridge on river Mandakini, and Tirth Purohit Houses.

Kedarnath Temple

Located on the bank of Mandakini River, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Badrinath. Built-in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Prime Minister Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue and unveils Samadhi

• Prime Minister Modi, during the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, said that you are all witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and jyotirlingas are connected with us here today. 

Prime Minister Modi in Kedarnath said that a number of infrastructure works have been planned for Uttarakhand including the road connectivity to Char Dhams & ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate the devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand and in the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years. '

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand has come ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. He also addressed the public rally during his visit to the shrine.

