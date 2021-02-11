PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd Maritime India Summit-2021 on March 2

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 2nd Maritime India Summit which will be held in a virtual mode on March 2, 2021. The event will be organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and waterways jointly with EY as the knowledge partner and FICCI as the Industrial Partner.

The event will see the participation of 20,000 delegates as well as 24 partner countries who will join the two-day event. More than 400 projects will also be showcased in the Maritime India Summit-2021.

While addressing a curtain-raiser press conference on February 11, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways stated that the Maritime India Summit will provide a powerful platform for international collaboration and will also bring in partner countries for the mutual exchange of opportunities and knowledge.

Significance:

The Maritime India Summit-2021 will provide a unique platform that will have the virtual and physical presence of prominent shipping and transport dignitaries/ministers from all over the world.

The maritime states of India will also be participating in the summit through the dedicated sessions. The summit will include an exclusive CEOs forum and various breakout/thematic sessions.

Brochure and website of MIS launched:

The Union Minister Shipping launched a brochure and the website www.maritimeindiasummit.in for the Maritime India Summit-2021.

Because of the ongoing pandemic situation, the ministry decided that the entire summit will be held in a virtual mode on a virtual platform from March 2 to March 4, 2021. The registration for the exhibitors and the visitors has started on February 11 with the launch.

Maritime sector in Budget 2021-22:

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway Dr. Sanjiv Ranjan also briefly explained the Budget 2021-22 announcements that are related to shipping, ports, and maritime sector and termed them as a pathbreaking initiatives to promote Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

He added that a whole new range of opportunities will be opening up with the Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020, which was passed in the Parliament on February 10.