PM Modi to interact with state CMs today to discuss COVID-19 vaccination rollout
During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, the situation of COVID-19 in the country and vaccination rollout will be discussed.
PM Modi will interact with state’s CMs on January 11, 2021 via vide conferencing. During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, the situation of COVID-19 in the country and vaccination rollout will be discussed.
India is all set to start nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. The Drugs Controller General of India had earlier granted the emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines COVAXIN and Covishield as both of them established immunogenicity and safety during their clinical trials.
On January 9, PM Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing the situation of COVID-19 in the country. He had also discussed the preparedness of states and UTs for the nationwide vaccination.
At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM @narendramodi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 8, 2021
Key details of COVID-19 vaccination drive:
• During the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, priority will be provided to the frontline and healthcare workers whose numbers are estimated to be around 3 crores.
• Next on the priority will be those who are above 50 years and the under-50 population who have been suffering from any form of co-morbidities.
• The Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system will be used during a nationwide drive. It will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks and their storage temperature. It will also assist in the individualized tracking of COVID-19 beneficiaries.
• More than 2 lakh vaccinators, 61,000 programme managers and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have already been trained for the largest vaccination drive.
• Three phases of COVID-19 vaccine dry run have also been conducted in the country.