PM Modi to interact with state CMs today to discuss COVID-19 vaccination rollout

During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, the situation of COVID-19 in the country and vaccination rollout will be discussed.

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 11:26 ISTModified On: Jan 11, 2021 11:26 IST
PM Modi will interact with state’s CMs on January 11, 2021 via vide conferencing. During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, the situation of COVID-19 in the country and vaccination rollout will be discussed.

India is all set to start nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. The Drugs Controller General of India had earlier granted the emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines COVAXIN and Covishield as both of them established immunogenicity and safety during their clinical trials.

On January 9, PM Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing the situation of COVID-19 in the country. He had also discussed the preparedness of states and UTs for the nationwide vaccination.

Key details of COVID-19 vaccination drive:

•  During the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, priority will be provided to the frontline and healthcare workers whose numbers are estimated to be around 3 crores.

•  Next on the priority will be those who are above 50 years and the under-50 population who have been suffering from any form of co-morbidities.

•  The Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system will be used during a nationwide drive. It will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks and their storage temperature. It will also assist in the individualized tracking of COVID-19 beneficiaries.

•  More than 2 lakh vaccinators, 61,000 programme managers and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have already been trained for the largest vaccination drive.

•  Three phases of COVID-19 vaccine dry run have also been conducted in the country.

