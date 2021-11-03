PM Modi launches Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid at COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2, 2021, launched the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) initiative jointly with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson at the event ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment’ at COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow. In May 2021, India and the UK had agreed to combine the Green Grids Initiative and the One Sun One World One Grid and jointly launch GGI-OSOWOG at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

What is Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) Initiative?

With sustainable development and climate change mitigation at the heart of the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) initiative, the (GGI-OSOWOG) initiative can aid in developing a common and strong global grid. The GGI-OSOWOG initiative is being developed by India, UK jointly in collaboration with the World Bank and India’s International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The GGI-OSOWOG initiative was unveiled by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), India Presidency of the ISA, and the UK COP Presidency at COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 2, 2021.

The launch was followed by the One Sun declaration which has been endorsed by 83 ISA member countries. India is a member of the CGI-OSOWOG Steering Committee along with four countries namely the UK, the US, France, and Australia.

PM Modi at COP26: One Sun One World One Grid will reduce carbon footprints, energy cost – Know significance of OSOWOG

The use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous but it made the Earth and environment poor. Fossil fuels have fueled the industrial revolution but the race for fossil fuels has also simultaneously created geopolitical tensions, said PM Modi at COP26 Leaders event 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation & Development'.

Mentioning the Surya Upanishad, PM Modi underlined that the Sun is the source of all energy. Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. Though the only challenge is that this enormous energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather. The ‘One Sun One World One Grid' is the solution to this challenge.

'One Sun One World One Grid' will aid in developing a worldwide grid through which clean energy can be transmitted anywhere, anytime.

'One Sun One World One Grid' will help in reducing storage needs and also enhancing the viability of solar projects. The OSOWOG initiative will aid in reducing carbon footprints and energy costs. It will launch new avenues for cooperation between different countries and regions.

ISRO is developing a solar calculator application to strengthen OSOWOG: PM Modi at COP26

Indian space agency ISRO is developing a solar calculator application for the world. The solar calculator application will aid in measuring the solar power potential of any place in the world based on satellite data. The solar calculator application will be helpful in deciding the location of solar projects and in turn strengthen the 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' initiative.

What is One Sun One World One Grid initiative?

The idea of the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative was proposed by PM Narendra Modi at the First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in October 2018.

The OSOWOG initiative aims at interconnecting global grids to harness solar energy. The vision of OSOWOG is ‘The Sun Never Sets’. In simple terms, OSOWOG will establish a single global grid to share solar energy across different countries, power the world with clean & renewable energy, and reduce dependence or usage of non-renewable energy such as coal.

