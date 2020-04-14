Lockdown extension till May 3, 2020, PM hints at graded easing for restrictions after May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, 2020. The earlier lockdown which was announced on March 24 for 21 days ended on April 14. The speculations regarding the extension of the lockdown were already there due to the rising cases COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts and mentioned that due to fast response, India has done much better than the other countries.

Lockdown extended till May 3: Key Highlights

• Till April 20, localities, districts, states must be closely monitored. Strict checking will be followed by the authorities.

• Areas that will be identified as less impacted from COVID-19 and will be showing some form of positive development after April 20, they will be allowed for some conditional concession.

• If any form of violation will be found in such areas, authorities will be allowed to roll back those concessions.

• In his speech, PM Modi has announced some relaxations for the daily wage workers who are facing severe blow due to the lockdown.

• In the rabi crop harvest season, there will be some relaxation to the farmers.

• In his speech, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the detailed guidelines will be issued tomorrow. It will focus on providing some form of relief to the poor and vulnerable section.