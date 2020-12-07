PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament Building on December 10, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020 in New Delhi. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all parties who will be present either physically or through virtual mode.

The announcement was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a media briefing, where he stated that the new building is being constructed keeping in mind the next 100 years. He said that the new Parliament building will be one such temple of democracy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the nation's rich culture and diversity and will be the best Parliament building in terms of modernity, safety and architecture.

He added saying that the new building will be 17000 sqm bigger than the old Parliament building and it will include more Committee Rooms and Political Party offices than the existing Parliament House. He further said that the new Parliament Building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 971 crore.

When is the construction of the building expected to finish?

The construction of the new Parliament building is expected to be finished by or before 2022, as the Lok Sabha speaker stated that the sittings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held in the new Parliament Building when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day in 2022.

Significance

Om Birla stated that the new Parliament building will not be a building of bricks and stones, it will be the fulfilment of the dreams of 130 crore people. He highlighted that the present Parliament building will soon be 100 years old, and it will be a great matter of pride for the people in this country that the new one will be built by our own people in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Key Details

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to do the bhoomi pujan of the ground at 1 pm on December 10. The Lok Sabha speaker personally met PM Modi on December 5, 2020 to officially invite him for the function.

•The new Parliament building will have a bigger Lok Sabha and Rajya Chamber with the lower house having 888 seats, while the upper house will have 384 seats. The strength of the Lok Sabha currently is 543 and Rajya Sabha 245.

•The new Lok Sabha Chamber will be able to accommodate 1224 members during a joint session of the parliament. The new Parliament building will not have a central hall unlike the existing one.

•The new Parliament will be earthquake-resistant, and adaptable to the most modern digital technology. It will come up in an area covering 64,500 sqm at a cost of Rs 971 crore.

•The new building will incorporate indigenous architecture from different parts of the country and showcase cultural diversity.

•As per the Lok Sabha Speaker, around 2000 people will be directly involved in its construction, while another 9000 will be involved indirectly. Over 200 artists from different parts of the country are also expected to work for the building.

•Another building will also be made adjacent to the new Parliament House, on the site of Shram Shakti Bhavan, which will comprise rooms for all MPs and will be connected through an underpass.

•Tata Group had won the contract for the construction of the new Parliament Building with a bid of Rs. 861.90 crores.

What will happen to the existing Parliament building?

As per Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the existing Parliament building will be conserved as an archaeological asset of the country.

Background

The construction of the new Parliament building is a part of the central government's Central Vista Development Project, which was announced by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in October 2019. The project envisages construction of a new triangular Parliament House, revamping of the South and North blocks of Central Secretariat and the 3 km long Rajpath. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crores.