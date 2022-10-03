YUVA 2.0: PM Modi’s scheme for mentoring young authors launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheme of mentoring young authors YUVA 2.0, was launched on October 2, 2022, by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education. The scheme was launched to promote reading writing and book culture in the country and project India and Indian writings globally.

YUVA 2.0 has been launched due to the significant impact of the first edition of YUVA with large-scale participation from young and budding authors in 22 different Indian languages and English.

Today, @EduMinOfIndia launched YUVA 2.0 - Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors, an Author Mentorship programme to train young and budding authors in order to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country.



Read here: https://t.co/m6GQ1Bxfn5 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 2, 2022

YUVA 2.0: Significance

YUVA 2.0(Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) is launched to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India’s democracy. It is a part of the India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers in an innovative and creative manner. The scheme will help to develop steam of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, knowledge system, and culture. YUVA 2.0 has been launched to mentor a new generation of young writers. The scheme will go a long way in paving the foundation for the future leaders of the creative world. The scheme will assist to develop steam of writers who can write on various facets of Democracy in India encompassing the past, present, and future. YUVA 2.0 will also give a window to aspiring youth to present themselves and present a comprehensive outlook of Indian Democratic values on national and international platforms. The scheme is launched to groom a generation of young authors and create ambassadors of Indian literature.

Schedule of YUVA 2.0: All you need to know

A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest. The contest will be conducted from October 2 to November 30, 2022. On February 28, 2023, the winner's name will be announced. The young authors will be trained by eminent authors and mentors from March 1 to August 31, 2023. The books developed under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India. It will also be translated into other Indian Languages ensuring the exchange of literature and culture and promoting “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The selected young authors will be given chance to interact with some of the best authors and participate in literary festivals worldwide.

Background

India tops the list of youth populations with 66% of the total. National Education Policy has highlighted the empowerment of young minds and making a learning ecosystem that can make young learners ready for leadership roles in the future.

