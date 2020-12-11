PM Modi to virtually address International Bharati Festival today

Prime Minister Modi on December 11, 2020, will virtually address the International Bharat Festival, 2020. The event is being organized by the Vanavil Culture Centre in Chennai and will see the participation of several international and national poets and artists.

International Bharati Festival is being held to honour the national poet, Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati on his 138th birth anniversary. Reportedly, PM Modi will also confer Bharati Award 2020 virtually to writer and author Seeni Vishwanathan who made a voluminous compendium on Subramanya Bharati in chronological order.

The works of Tamil Poet Subramanya Bharati were also earlier quoted by PM Modi. Bharati’s poems had ignited the national spirit among the public during the struggle for independence. The festival is being held for the first time in a virtual mode because of the ongoing pandemic.

Subramanya Bharati: Greatest Tamil literary figure and Social Activist

Subramanya Bharati was born in December 1882 and was a renowned Tamil poet, writer, social reformer, and Indian Independence activist. Also, known as ‘Mahakavi Bharati’, he is considered to be one of the greatest literary figures of Tamil of all time.

Bharati’s remarkable works include the fiery songs filled with patriotism during India’s Independence Movement. His influence specifically on Tamil literature is phenomenal even though he was fluent in 14, including 3 non-Indian foreign languages.

Subramanya’s Bharati’s favourite language was Tamil and his work included social, political, and spiritual themes. His songs and poems are often used in Tamil Cinema and his work also paved the way for modern blank verse.

Subramanya Bharati is also known for his work against the caste system in Hindu society. Even though he was born in an orthodox Brahmin family, Bharati always considered all living beings equal. He also performed Upanayanam for a young man from the Dalit community and made him a Brahmin.