PM Modi virtually inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section of eastern freight corridor

Prime Minister Modi on December 29, 2020, virtually inaugurated the New Khurja- New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor- EDFC.

During the event, Prime Minister also inaugurated the Operation Control Centre of EDFC at Prayagraj. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present to attend the inauguration.

PM Narendra Modi dedicates New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) to the nation, through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/EvbyzChpIH — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section of EDFC:

• The 351 section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is situated in Uttar Pradesh and has been built at a cost of Rs. 5,750 crores.

• The New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section will be opening new vistas of opportunity for the local industries such as the dairy sector (Auraiya district), aluminium industry (Pukhrayan region of Kanpur Dehat district), glassware industry (Firozabad district), block printing/textile production (Etawah district), locks and hardware (Aligarh district), pottery products (Khurja of Bulandshahr district).

• The section will also be decongesting the existing Delhi-Kanpur mainline. It will also enable the Indian railways to run faster trains.

Significance of Operation Control Centre at Prayagraj:

As per the official release, the Operation Control Centre at Prayagraj will be working as a command centre for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor’s entire route length.

It is one of the largest structures of its type, with ergonomic design, modern designs, and best-in-class acoustics. The building is also environment friendly. It has a green building rating of GRIHA4 and has been built as per the norms of the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’.

What is the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor?

EDFC has been constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited. It has been established as a special purpose vehicle that will operate and build the dedicated freight corridors.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor which has been envisioned over a route of 1,856 km, starts from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab and will be passing through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Bihar and will terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

Development of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor:

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has also been constructing the 1,504 km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor that will connect Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawahar Lal Nehru Port in Mumbai. The corridor will traverse through the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.