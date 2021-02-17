PM Narendra Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia in March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top commanders of the three defence forces for the very first time during his second term at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat in March.

As per government sources, the Prime Minister is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future.

The Commanders' Conference will see participation from the Commander-in-Chief rank officers of the three services - the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and the tri-services organisations such as the Strategic Forces Command, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters and the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will also be attending the conference. The CDS post was created soon after the government came to power in 2019 as one of the first major military reforms.

Key Highlights

• The Commanders' Conference will have presentations regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands.

• The Defence Ministry is expected to create the Air Defence Command on the occasion as the first step towards restructuring of defence forces in the country.

• The Prime Minister is also expected to be briefed about the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector.

• The Prime Minister is also expected to be briefed about the progress made by the different agencies created for catering to the warfare in cyber and space domains.

• The Defence Ministry also has plans to create the Air Defence, Maritime and Logistics command along with the area-specific commands comprising of elements from all three services.

Background

During the Combined Commander's Conference held in Jodhpur, the government had cleared the creation of the Defence Space Agency and Defence Cyber Agency along with their research components.