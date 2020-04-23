PM Narendra Modi to hold 3rd video conference with CMs on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be having a video conference with all the state Chief Ministers on April 27, 2020. According to official sources, PM Modi will be discussing the way ahead in the nation’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the Prime Minister’s third video conference with the chief ministers after the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation. The last video conference had taken place on April 11, when several Chief Ministers had recommended the Prime Minister to extend the initial 21-day lockdown by another two weeks.

Following the meeting, on April 14, which was the last day of the first nation-wide lockdown, the Prime Minister announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Key Highlights

• The Prime Minister is expected to speak to the Chief Ministers on April 27 regarding lockdown 2.0 and the current coronavirus situation in the country.

• The Prime Minister is also expected to seek the feedback of the Chief Ministers on the ongoing lockdown.

• Sources revealed that PM Modi will not only speak to the chief ministers but also seek their feedback on the ongoing lockdown.

• The Centre is expected to prepare the strategy for the future based on the feedback from the states.

• The lockdown is now expected to end on May 3, 2020.

Background

The Prime Minister had held the first video conference with the state Chief Ministers on March 20 to discuss the ways and means to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus. Following this, on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced the 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

During his April 11 interaction, the Prime Minister had sought views of the state governments on various aspects including whether more services need to be exempted from the lockdown restrictions. PM Modi had also pitched for a "staggered" exit from the lockdown. He had also thanked the states for working together as a team to check the spread of COVID-19.