POWERGRID wins global ATD Best Award 2021

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has won the coveted ‘Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award’ after it secured the 8th rank among the 71 organizations from around the world. POWERGRID is the only Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) that won the ATD Best award and is one of the only two Indian companies in the Top 20. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest association that caters to those who develop talent in the workplace. The Global ATD Best award is the most rigorous and coveted recognition in the talent development industry. The Association recognizes organizations across the world that showcase enterprise-wide success through talent development.

POWERGRID has won the prestigious @atd BEST Award. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. POWERGRID is the only PSU to be recognised in the year 2021 and has been ranked 8th globally. pic.twitter.com/cKkMaZaSRr — POWERGRID (@pgcilindia) September 1, 2021

Why did POWERGRID win ATD Best Award?

POWERGRID won the global ATD Best Award for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programmes. POWERGRID has a talent development initiative that is driven by the POWERGRID Academy of Leadership (PAL).

What is POWERGRID Academy of Leadership?

The POWERGRID Academy of Leadership (PAL) is the state-of-the-art Institute of Learning in Management and Technology at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID). The PAL organizes training and initiatives for enhancing employee performance and productivity and improving and strengthening company culture.

About Global ATD Best award

The Global ATD Best Awards are presented by the Association for Talent Development (ATD to recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through their talent development programs.

The ATD Best Awards were established in 2003. It encompasses small and large private, public, and not-for-profit organizations from around the world.

As per ATD, the award winners are chosen for they have shown that they are:

B - Building talent

E - Enterprise-wide and

S – Strategically driving a

T – Talent development culture that delivers results.