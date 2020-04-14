Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: 32 cr Indians receive financial aid of Rs 29,352 cr amid lockdown

Around 32 crore poor and vulnerable people have benefited from the directed benefit transfer scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package (PMGKP) till April 13, 2020. This was shared by the Union Finance Ministry on April 13, 2020.

Under the direct benefit transfer scheme, financial assistance worth about Rs 29,352 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of about 32 crore people to help survive the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package (PMGKP) worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26, 2020 to extend protection to the weaker section of the society from the adverse effects of the lockdown.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Progress Achieved

• Over 32 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 29,352 crore.

• 5.29 crore beneficiaries get free food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

• 97.8 Lakh free Ujjwala cylinders delivered under Ujjwala Yojana.

• 2.1 Lakh EPFO members were able to take the benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs 510crore

• First installment of PM-KISAN: Rs 14,946crore transferred to 7.47crore farmers

• Rs 9930 crore disbursed to the accounts of 19.86 crore Women Jan Dhan account holders

• Rs 1400 crore has been disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons

• 2.17 crore building & construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 3071crore.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, the government had also announced free food grains and cash payments to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The implementation of the package is being monitored by the central and state governments, Finance Ministry and all other concerned Ministries and officials.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: In Detail

Digital Technology

The Government is using digital technology to ensure swift and efficient transfer of funds to the beneficiaries such as direct benefit transfer.

What is Direct Benefit Transfer?

Under Direct Benefit Transfer, the amount is directly credited to the beneficiary’s account. This not only improves efficiency but is also more reliable.

Total Direct Benefit Transfer under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package till April 14, 2020:

Scheme Number of Beneficiaries Amount Support to PMJDY women account holders 19.86 Cr(97%) 9930 Cr Support to NSAP (Aged widows, Divyang, Senior citizen) 2.82 Cr (100%) 1405 Cr Front-loaded payments to farmers under PM-KISAN 7.47 Cr (out of 8 Cr) 14,946 Cr Support to Building & Other Construction workers 2.17 Cr 3071 Cr TOTAL 32.32 Cr 29,352 Cr

Progress made under various schemes:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana: Till now, 31 states/UTs have lifted 20.11 lakh MT of food grains out of 40 lakh MT for April. Out of this, around 2.65 lakh MT of free ration has been distributed by 16 states/UTs to 5.29 crore beneficiaries by 1.19 crore ration cards. Besides this, 3985 MT of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states and UTs.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries: Around 1.39 crore cylinders have been booked under the scheme so far and about 97.8 lakh free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries.

EPFO Account Holders: Almost 2.1 lakh EPFO members have been able to avail online non-refundable advance worth a total of Rs 510 crores.

EPF contribution for 3 months: An amount worth 24 percent of wages will be provided as a contribution to EPFO members drawing wages below Rs 15000 per month in establishment up to 100 workers. For the same, an amount of Rs 1000 crore has already been released for the April month. The scheme is expected to benefit about 78.74 lakh people.

MNREGA: The MNREGA rate has been increased and the notification for the same was issued on April 1, 2020. An amount of Rs 7100 crore has been released to the states to pay the pending dues of both wages and material.

Insurance Scheme: A new insurance scheme has been operationalised by New India Assurance, which will cover about 22.12 lakh health workers, employed in government hospitals and health care centres.

Farmer Support: The first installment of PM-KISAN worth Rs 14, 946 crores was disbursed, benefiting about 7.47 crore farmers. The beneficiaries received Rs 2000 directly in their bank accounts.

Jan Dhan Yojana: Under the PMJDY, about 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 in their account. A total of Rs 9930 crore was dispursed under the scheme.

Support to old age persons, widows and disabled persons: Under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), a sum of Rs 1,400 crore was disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons. Under the programme, each beneficiary received an amount worth Rs 500 as the first installment. Another installment of Rs 500 each will be paid during the next month.

Support to Building & other Construction workers: Under this, an amount worth Rs 3,071 crore was disbursed to benefit about 2.17 crore building and construction workers under the Building and Construction Workers’ Fund managed by state governments.