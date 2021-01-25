Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 children awarded for outstanding accomplishments in various fields

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 was awarded to 32 children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of scholastic, innovation, arts & culture, sports, social service and bravery.

Jan 25, 2021 15:56 ISTModified On: Jan 25, 2021 16:07 IST
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Government of India has awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 32 children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of scholastic, innovation, arts & culture, sports, social service and bravery.

The children belong to 32 districts from 21 states and union territories. Among the awards, 7 were conferred in the field of Art & Culture, 9 were given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements.

Besides this, 7 awards were given to the children in the Sports category, 3 were given for Bravery and one child was honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message to the young achievers said that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees and praised their extraordinary talent, especially for what they achieved during the tough times of COVID-19 during his virtual interaction with all the awardees today.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the award is an example of how big and effective results can come from small ideas when they are associated with the right actions.

He further asserted that the success of the awardee kids has inspired many people including other children in the country, who are watching and listening to the Bal Puraskar awardees today.

He further emphasised that when you work for the country, its magnitude increases in size and it also changes the way of thinking, which gets equally magnified. PM Modi said that the achievements should come with enhanced modesty and winners should never get complacent about their achievements.

Following is the full list of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee:

S.no

Young Awardees

Category

State
1 Jyoti Kumari  Bravery Bihar
2 Kunwar Divyansh Singh Bravery Uttar Pradesh
3 Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare Bravery Maharashtra
4 Ameya Lagudu Art & Culture Andhra Pradesh
5 Vyom Ahuja Art & Culture Uttar Pradesh
6 Hrudaya R Krishnan Art & Culture Kerala
7 Anurag Ramola Art & Culture Uttarakhand
8 Tanuj Smaddar Art & Culture Assam
9 Venish Keisham Art & Culture Manipur
10 Souhardya De Art & Culture West Bengal
11 Rakeshkrishna K Innovation Karnataka
12

Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal

 Innovation Maharashtra
13

Veer Kashyap

 Innovation Karnataka
14

Namya Joshi

 Innovation Punjab
15

Archit Rahul Patil

 Innovation Maharashtra
16

Ayush Ranjan

 Innovation Sikkim

17

  Hemesh Chadalavada Innovation Telangana

18

 Chirag Bhansali Innovation

Uttar Pradesh

19

 Harmanjot Singh Innovation

Jammu And

Kashmir

20

 Mohd Shadab Scholastic

Uttar Pradesh

21

 Anand Scholastic

Rajasthan

22

Anvesh Subham Pradhan

 Scholastic

Odisha

23

Anuj Jain

 Scholastic

Madhya Pradesh

24

Sonit Sisolekar

 Scholastic

Maharashtra

25

Prasiddhi Singh

Social Service

Tamil Nadu

26

Savita Kumari

 Sports

Jharkhand

27

Arshiya Das

 Sports

Tripura

28

Palak Sharma

 Sports

Madhya Pradesh

29

Mohammad Rafey

 Sports

Uttar Pradesh

30

Kaamya Karthikeyan

 Sports

Maharashtra

31

Khushi Chirag Patel

 Sports

Gujarat

32

Mantra Jitendra Harkhani

 Sports

Gujarat

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material