President Ram Nath Kovind confers 61st Lalit Kala Akademi awards to 15 artists 

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 61st annual awards of the National Lalit Kala Akademi to 15 artists on March 4, 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Lalit Kala Akademi Chairman Uttam Pacharne and Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel were present on the occasion.

The fifteen awardees were chosen for the honour by an esteemed jury panel. The annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards aim to recognise the outstanding work done by individuals in the field of art.

Full list of 61st Lalit Kala Akademi Award winners:

S.no Awardee State 1. Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi Thrissoor, Kerala 2. David Malakar Kolkata, West Bengal 3. Devendra Kumar Khare Vadodara, Gujarat 4. Dinesh Pandya Mumbai, Maharashtra 5. Faruque Ahmed Halder 24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Bengal 6. Hari Ram Kumbhawat Jaipur, Rajasthan 7. Keshari Nandan Prasad Jaipur, Rajasthan 8. Mohan Kumar T Bengaluru, Karnataka 9. Ratan Krishna Saha Mumbai, Maharashtra 10. Sagar Vasant Kamble Mumbai, Maharashtra 11. Satwinder Kaur New Delhi 12. Sunil Thiruvayur Ernakulam, Kerala 13. Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane Solapur, Maharashtra 14. Yashpal Singh Delhi 15. Yashwant Singh Delhi

Lalit Kala Akademi awards: About

The National Lalit Kala Akademi awards are conferred to recognize individuals for their outstanding work in the field of art. The awardees are selected by an esteemed panel of judges, nominated by the Akademi.

The Akademi had nominated a seven-member selection jury this year comprising eminent artists, critics and art practitioners from across the country. The final 15 awardees were selected from among 283 artworks.

The awardees were honoured with a shawl, plaque and cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh.

About Lalit Kala Akademi

The Lalit Kala Akademi- the National Academy of Arts was set up by the central government as an autonomous body on August 5, 1954. The Akademi received statutory authority in 1957 under the Societies Registration Act 1860.

Since its establishment, the Akademi has been working to promote creative endeavors of Indian artists and redefining the sensibility of the entire art culture. The Akademi aims to involve all genres of creativity in its activities and has a vision that takes care of both traditional Indian art as well as contemporary art by helping artists imbibe many contemporary happenings in the international art scene.