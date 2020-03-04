Search

President Ram Nath Kovind confers 61st Lalit Kala Akademi awards to 15 artists 

The National Lalit Kala Akademi awards are conferred to recognize individuals for their outstanding work in the field of art. 

Mar 4, 2020 12:51 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 61st annual awards of the National Lalit Kala Akademi to 15 artists on March 4, 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Lalit Kala Akademi Chairman Uttam Pacharne and Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel were present on the occasion. 

The fifteen awardees were chosen for the honour by an esteemed jury panel. The annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards aim to recognise the outstanding work done by individuals in the field of art.

Full list of 61st Lalit Kala Akademi Award winners:

S.no

Awardee

State

1.

Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi

Thrissoor, Kerala

2.

David Malakar

Kolkata, West Bengal

3.

Devendra Kumar Khare

Vadodara, Gujarat

4.

Dinesh Pandya

Mumbai, Maharashtra

5.

Faruque Ahmed Halder

24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Bengal

6.

Hari Ram Kumbhawat

Jaipur, Rajasthan

7.

Keshari Nandan Prasad

Jaipur, Rajasthan

8.

Mohan Kumar T

Bengaluru, Karnataka

9.

Ratan Krishna Saha

Mumbai, Maharashtra

10.

Sagar Vasant Kamble

Mumbai, Maharashtra

11.

Satwinder Kaur

New Delhi

12.

Sunil Thiruvayur

Ernakulam, Kerala

13.

Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane

Solapur, Maharashtra

14.

Yashpal Singh

Delhi

15.

Yashwant Singh

Delhi

Lalit Kala Akademi awards: About 

The National Lalit Kala Akademi awards are conferred to recognize individuals for their outstanding work in the field of art. The awardees are selected by an esteemed panel of judges, nominated by the Akademi. 

The Akademi had nominated a seven-member selection jury this year comprising eminent artists, critics and art practitioners from across the country. The final 15 awardees were selected from among 283 artworks. 

The awardees were honoured with a shawl, plaque and cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh. 

About Lalit Kala Akademi

The Lalit Kala Akademi- the National Academy of Arts was set up by the central government as an autonomous body on August 5, 1954. The Akademi received statutory authority in 1957 under the Societies Registration Act 1860.

Since its establishment, the Akademi has been working to promote creative endeavors of Indian artists and redefining the sensibility of the entire art culture. The Akademi aims to involve all genres of creativity in its activities and has a vision that takes care of both traditional Indian art as well as contemporary art by helping artists imbibe many contemporary happenings in the international art scene.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS