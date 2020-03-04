President Ram Nath Kovind confers 61st Lalit Kala Akademi awards to 15 artists
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 61st annual awards of the National Lalit Kala Akademi to 15 artists on March 4, 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Lalit Kala Akademi Chairman Uttam Pacharne and Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel were present on the occasion.
The fifteen awardees were chosen for the honour by an esteemed jury panel. The annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards aim to recognise the outstanding work done by individuals in the field of art.
Full list of 61st Lalit Kala Akademi Award winners:
|
S.no
|
Awardee
|
State
|
1.
|
Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi
|
Thrissoor, Kerala
|
2.
|
David Malakar
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
3.
|
Devendra Kumar Khare
|
Vadodara, Gujarat
|
4.
|
Dinesh Pandya
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
5.
|
Faruque Ahmed Halder
|
24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
6.
|
Hari Ram Kumbhawat
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
7.
|
Keshari Nandan Prasad
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
8.
|
Mohan Kumar T
|
Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
9.
|
Ratan Krishna Saha
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
10.
|
Sagar Vasant Kamble
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
11.
|
Satwinder Kaur
|
New Delhi
|
12.
|
Sunil Thiruvayur
|
Ernakulam, Kerala
|
13.
|
Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane
|
Solapur, Maharashtra
|
14.
|
Yashpal Singh
|
Delhi
|
15.
|
Yashwant Singh
|
Delhi
Lalit Kala Akademi awards: About
The National Lalit Kala Akademi awards are conferred to recognize individuals for their outstanding work in the field of art. The awardees are selected by an esteemed panel of judges, nominated by the Akademi.
The Akademi had nominated a seven-member selection jury this year comprising eminent artists, critics and art practitioners from across the country. The final 15 awardees were selected from among 283 artworks.
The awardees were honoured with a shawl, plaque and cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh.
About Lalit Kala Akademi
The Lalit Kala Akademi- the National Academy of Arts was set up by the central government as an autonomous body on August 5, 1954. The Akademi received statutory authority in 1957 under the Societies Registration Act 1860.
Since its establishment, the Akademi has been working to promote creative endeavors of Indian artists and redefining the sensibility of the entire art culture. The Akademi aims to involve all genres of creativity in its activities and has a vision that takes care of both traditional Indian art as well as contemporary art by helping artists imbibe many contemporary happenings in the international art scene.