President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate housing scheme in Gujarat today

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Gujarat from October 28 to 30, 2021. He will inaugurate a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar.

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 13:32 IST
President Kovind visits Gujarat

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on October 29, 2021. President will also be visiting Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram.

As per the press release by the President Secretariat, “The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, 2021. On October 29, the President will inaugurate a Housing Scheme Project for the economically Weaker Section at Bhavnagar. He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district.”

President Kovind in Gujarat: Key Details

Reportedly, President Kovind will reach Bhavnagar City and then will leave for Talgajarda. It is a native place for the religious preacher Morari Bapu.

President will also visit Morari Bapu’s Ashram- Chitrakutdham. It is located near Mahuva Town of Bhavnagar District.

In the evening, he will return to the Bhavnagar district and will take part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

President Kovind, on his visit, has interacted with Gujarat high court’s Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar over high tea after his arrival in the state.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

It is an initiative by the Indian Government in which housing will be provided to the urban poor. The target is of building 2 crore affordable houses by March 31, 2022.

The Yojana has two components- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) for the rural poor. The scheme has also been converged with the other schemes to ensure that houses have a toilet, LPG connection, drinking water, and banking facilities.

Gujarat Assembly elections

The assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to take place in 2022. In the state elections, that were held in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 99 of the state’s 182 Assembly seats, while Congress won 77 seats.

