INS Himgiri: Indian Navy’s 2nd Project 17A Frigate launched 

Indian Navy's second Project 17A Frigate 'Himgiri' was launched on December 14, 2020 at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata. The ship touched the waters at the Hooghly river in the ceremony.

#IndianNavy Ship Himgiri 1st of 3 project 17A being built at GRSE #Kolkata was launched today. She touched the waters at Hooghly river in ceremony with General Bipin Rawat CDS was chief guest @SpokespersonMoD @indiannavy @OfficialGRSE pic.twitter.com/4GiLKeBbOR — PRO Defence Kolkata (@ProDefKolkata) December 14, 2020

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Himgiri is the second of the total seven Nilgiri-class Project 17A stealth guided missile frigates that are being constructed for the Indian Navy.

The Indian Naval Ship has taken its name and crest from the second frigate of the Leander-class of ships, which was incidentally launched 50 years ago in 1970.

Significance •The launch of INS Himgiri shows GRSE’s commitment towards the building the three state-of-the-art warships of Project 17A for the Indian Navy. •The GRSE has emerged as a leading shipyard over the years has built over 100 ships. •The yard had to scale up its skill sets and infrastructure at the Kolkata shipyard to meet new challenges in the building of P17A ships. •The Project 17A ships are the largest combat platforms and first-ever gas turbine propulsion built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE). Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, accomplished a key milestone in the prestigious Project 17A today, with the launch of the first of three Stealth Frigates, “Himgiri” at 01:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/037TdTFCnc — GRSE - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (@OfficialGRSE) December 14, 2020

About Project 17A

•Under Project 17A, a total of seven ships are being built, out of which four are being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and three at GRSE.

•The ships, measuring 149 meters in length, will have a capacity of 6,670 tonnes. They will be propelled by two diesel and two gas turbine powerplants in a CODAG configuration. The frigates will be able to achieve a speed of over 28 knots.

•Further, the frigates are built with extensive use of low-observability technologies, including new radar-absorbing coatings, composite materials and “faceted” shape superstructures.

•The ships will have enhanced stealth features, advanced indigenous weapon and sensor fit along with several other improvements.

•They will be fitted with - two 30 mm AK-630M anti-aircraft artillery systems, one 127mm main gun, two torpedo tubes, 32 Barak-8 surface to air missiles and launchers for eight BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Background

The Indian Navy's lead Project 17A Frigate INS Nilgiri was launched at the MDL shipyard in Mumbai in late September 2019. INS Himgiri is the second to be launched from the batch. While INS Nilgiri is planned to be commissioned in August 2022, INS Himgiri will be commissioned in August 2023.

Around 80 percent of the Project 17A frigate construction is being done using Indian-made materials and equipment, as per official data.