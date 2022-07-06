Punjab Free Electricity Scheme: Punjab to provide 300 units of free electricity every month

Punjab Free Electricity Scheme: The Punjab Government has announced 300 units of free electricity every month to every household in the state from July 1, 2022. The decision was approved by the Punjab Cabinet on July 6, 2022. This was one of the key poll promises that the Aadmi Party (AAP) had made during its election campaign.

The people will though have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months. However, those belonging to backward castes, scheduled castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units.

AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units for Punjab during his election campaign in June 2021. The move is expected to impose an additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state exchequer. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for electricity supply so citizens will get 600 units of electricity free in total.

पंजाब की जनता को हमने एक बड़ी गारंटी दी थी कि सरकार बनते ही हम 300 यूनिट बिजली मुफ़्त में देंगे। सरकार के इस फ़ैसले पर आज कैबिनेट की मुहर लग गई है।



अब हर बिल पर 600 यूनिट बिजली माफ़ होगी।

हम पंजाब की जनता से किए सभी वादों को पूरा करेंगे।



हम जो कहते हैं, वो करते हैं। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 6, 2022

Beneficiaries

The Punjab free electricity scheme will benefit 80 per cent of domestic category electricity consumers in the state.

There are also around 21 lakh consumers from SC, BC, BPL families and freedom fighters, who are currently getting free electricity upto 200 units per month. They will now get 300 units of free electricity every month.

Significance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the free electricity scheme will help every household save money which they can spend on their children's education and for other needs.

Free Electricity in Punjab 2022: Other Key Decisions

Electricity Bills waived off till Dec 2021

The Punjab CM has also announced waiving off electricity bills pending till December 31, 2021 of those households having up to two-kilowatt load.

No Increase in Power Tariff for Commercial consumers

There would also be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial and commercial consumers.

Free Electricity Scheme to continue for Farmers

The free electricity scheme in Punjab for the farming community will continue like earlier. The Punjab government will also ensure round-the-clock electricity supply to every village and town in two-to-three years.