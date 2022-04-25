Raisina Dialogue 2022: EU president to be Chief Guest, Know What’s On the Agenda Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue today, April 25, 2022. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, who is currently on a visit to India, will be the chief guest of the event. The Raisina dailogue will be held in-person over three days, starting from April 25 to April 27th. Raisina Dailogue is India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference.

The theme of Raisina Dialogue 2022 is "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled" and it will be modelled along six thematic pillars:

1. Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology

2. End of Multilateralism: a networked global order

3. Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific

4. Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet

5. Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities

6.Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars

Raisina Dialogue 2022:Know What’s On the Agenda Here

Raisina Dialogue 2022 is scheduled to have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries.

The dailogue will have panel discussions and conversations across multiple formats on six thematic pillars.

There will also be side events hosted by Germany and the United States.

The Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of the conference.

Special Guests

Raisina Dialogue 2022 will see participation from former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott.

There will also be a pre-recorded message from the UNGA President Abdulla Shahid.

Foreign ministers of Armenia, Argentina, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Norway, Lithuania, Netherlands, Guyana, Nigeria, Luxembourg, Madagascar and the Philippines will be attending the event physically.

The Australian foreign minister will also join the conference virtually.

What is Raisina Dialogue? Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, which started in 2016. The conference is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is organised by MEA in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The conference brings together leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society every year to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of matters. The effort is supported by several organisations, institutions and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

Raisina Dialogue 2021

The Raisina Dialogue 2021 was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the organisers decided to hold the dialogue in an ‘in-person’ format. The organizers have taken all necessary precautionary measures to adhere to Covid-19 health protocols to ensure safe conduct of the Dialogue.