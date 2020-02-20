Ram Mandir Trust appoints Nritya Gopal Das as Chairman, Champat Rai as General Secretary

Ram Mandir Trust or 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust' has taken various important decisions in its first meeting on February 19, 2020. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust while vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Champat Rai elected as the General Secretary of the trust.

'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust' passed a resolution thanking PM Modi, Union Cabinet and UP Government for their role in Ram Mandir case. The trust decided to open Trust's bank account in State Bank of India (SBI) Ayodhya.

Who is Nritya Gopal Das?

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was born on June 11, 1938 in Kahola village, Mathura. He came to the Ayodhya at the age of 12 and started learning spirituality. He was the disciple of Mahant Ram Manohar Das. He has been the patron of the Ram Mandir movement for decades. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been associated with the temple movement since 1984. Ram Mandir's construction process including craving of stones was stated under his chairmanship. He runs ‘Maniram Chhawni’ camp where five hundred sadhus are residing.

Who is Champat Rai?

Champat Rai started his career as a physics lecturer. He was working as a lecturer in a college in Bijnor. He has been associated with the Ram Mandir movement since 1984. He has also worked as an ally of the then VHP President Ashok Singhal. He has also been the minister of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas of VHP. He has also controlled the financial account of the Ayodhya Trust of the Ram temple.

Other Appointments

Nripendra Mishra has been appointed as the chairman of the building construction committee. In the first meeting of the Trust, nine resolutions were also passed. Govind Giri has been elected as the treasurer of the Ram Mandir trust. The meeting took place at the house of Kesava Iyengar Parasaran, lawyer of Ramlala, located in Greater Kailash, Delhi. All the issues were discussed in the meeting.

Background

The Supreme Court gave a historic verdict on the Ram temple dispute on November 09, 2019. The court had given ownership of the entire disputed land to Ram Lala. On the other hand, the Supreme Court ordered to provide five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque.