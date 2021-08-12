RDIF proposes to start joint trial of Pfizer and Sputnik Light for booster shot

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on August 11, 2021 that it has proposed to Pfizer to start joint combination trials with Sputnik Light for a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot.

RDIF said in a tweet, "Delta cases surge in US & Israel shows mRNA vaccines need a heterogeneous booster to strengthen & prolong immune response. Sputnik V pioneered mix & match approach, combo trials & showed 83.1% efficacy vs Delta. Today RDIF offers Pfizer to start a trial with Sputnik Light as a booster."

RDIF stated that Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine to offer combo trial to AstraZeneca in November 2020. It has co-sponsored mix and match trials with AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sinopharm.

The data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires demonstrates that both the combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and vaccination with two injections of only Sputnik Light shows high safety profile with no serious adverse events related to vaccination. — RDIF (@rdif_press) August 5, 2021

The official data collected by the health ministry showed that Sputnik V offers protection against newly detected variants as well and retains one of the best safety and efficacy parameters.

Sputnik V's safety & efficacy

•As per the data published by the Russian Ministry of Health, Sputnik V demonstrated 97.6 percent efficacy based on the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated individuals in Russia. The results obtained during mass vaccination were better than those obtained during clinical trials (91.6% efficacy).

•Sputnik V also showed 83.1 percent efficacy against the Delta variant and 6x reduction of infection risk. It was also seen to be 94.4 percent effective against hospitalizations with 18x reduction in hospitalisation risk.

•The real-world data collected during mass vaccinations in countries including Russia, UAE, Argentina, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, Serbia and the Philippines also demonstrated a lack of serious adverse events such as CVTs or myocarditis.

•Sputnik V has reportedly demonstrated best safety and efficacy parameters in the countries were multiple vaccines have been used.

•Both two-dose Sputnik V vaccine and the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine have demonstrated high safety and efficacy results in Argentina.

Sputnik Light •Sputnik Light includes the first dose component of Sputnik V. •As per the real-world data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina), the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine had demonstrated 78.6 percent to 83.7 percent efficacy among the elderly. •The Phase-III trials of the vaccine were carried out in Russia, UAE and Ghana and they also showed the vaccine’s efficacy to be 79.4 percent.

Background

RDIF had announced on August 4, 2021, that the combination of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine with other COVID vaccines by Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Moderna has shown favourable results.

Sputnik V vaccine was given emergency use authorisation in 69 countries across the world with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people, which is nearly half of the global population.