Regular Passenger Train service suspended till June 30, Railways to refund full amount

The Indian Railways has cancelled regular passenger train service including Mail, Express, Passenger and Suburban Services till June 30, 2020. The Railways announced that all booked train tickets for the mentioned trains will stand cancelled and the full refund will be issued for the same.

The announcement, however, doesn’t include the special trains that were put into service by the railways to facilitate the smooth movement of the stranded people and migrant labourers across the country.

The Shramik Special Trains and the special passenger train services, which began to ply from May 12, will continue to operate during this period. The special passenger trains are currently running on 15 routes, connecting the National Capital to various cities.

Key Highlights

• The cancelled tickets were of the regular trains that were booked during the lockdown period, as the railways had allowed booking for journeys in June.

• The regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the Indian railways had been suspended on March 25 after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

• On the first day of booking, the Indian Railways had earned around Rs 16 crore from booked tickets of 80,0000 passengers.

• The Railways had earlier stopped bookings for all regular trains from April 14.

Refund Process

• Most of the refund will be initiated automatically. For e-tickets, online cancellation and refund facility is available.

• For tickets bought at the counter after March 21, the passengers will be allowed to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) within six months from the date of their journey, instead of the present 3 days excluding the journey day.

• The passengers can submit the detailed TDR within the next 60 days instead of 10 days to Chief Claims Officer or CCM Refund office for getting the refund amount.

• The passengers can also cancel the PRS counter ticket by dialing 139 or through the IRCTC website and get refund across the counter within six months from the journey, instead of up to schedule departure of the train.

Full refund for passengers found unfit for travel due to COVID-19 symptoms

The Indian Railways has also announced that it will facilitate a full refund for the passengers who are not allowed to travel due to symptoms of coronavirus. The passengers found to have a high temperature or other symptoms of coronavirus during the screening will not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such cases, a full refund will be initiated by the railways.

The passengers disallowed to travel will be given TTE certificates. After receiving the certificates, they can file an online TDR within 10 days from the date of their journey for initiating the refund process. In case, the passenger who was declared unfit to travel had a group ticket, all other passengers with the same PNR will also be granted a full refund if they do not want to travel.