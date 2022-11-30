Restoration of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya wins UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award

UNESCO Award: The restoration of the 100-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai has won the Award of Excellence in the 2022 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The awards were announced on November 26, 2022.

The museum is part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai’s World Heritage property. It was established as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India in 1922.

On the other hand, the Byculla Railway Station of the Central Railway has received an award of merit for conservation, giving a double pride moment to the people of Mumbai city.

Byculla Railway Station, Mumbai gets UNESCO Asia-Pacific ‘Award of Merit’ for cultural heritage conservation and restoration of its original heritage architecture. pic.twitter.com/bLjFlAIrqR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 27, 2022

Restoration of Mumbai’s century-old museum wins award

As per the statement by UNESCO Bank, the jury hailed it as a project that sets a standard for the conservation of world heritage monuments. The jury applauded the museum project for restoring a major civic institution in the historic city of Mumbai.

The statement further added, impressive in its scale, the project addressed an extensive deterioration through well-informed architectural and engineering solutions, overcoming major challenges during the pandemic.

UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards 2022: Key Details

1. Thirteen projects from six countries- India, China, Afghanistan, Nepal, Iran, and Thailand- have been acknowledged for awards by the jury in 2022.

2. Jury deliberations were carried out in November 2022 when the members reviewed 50 entries from 11 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.

4. The Domakonda Fort of Telangana and Byculla station of Mumbai is among the winners in the ‘Award of Merit’ category, while the step-wells of Golconda in Hyderabad have won an award in the ‘Award of Distinction’ category.

5 .Topdara Stupa, Charikar, Afghanistan, and Nantian Buddhist Temple, Fujian, China have also received the ‘Award of Merit’.

UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards

Since 2000, the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation programme has been recognizing the efforts of private individuals and organisations in restoring, conserving, and transforming structures and buildings of heritage value in the region.

