RLD Chief Ajit Singh passes away, he had tested positive for COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President and former Union Mnister Ajit Singh passed away in the morning on May 6, 2021. He 86.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20th and was being treated at a private hospital in Guguram. As per reports, his condition deteriorated on May 5th due to lung infection.

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh passes away, confirms Jayant Chaudhary



He had tested positive for COVID19 on April 20 pic.twitter.com/TfNE5cimE4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

About Ajit Singh

•Ajit Singh was the son of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

•He was a seven-time MP from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh from 1999-2014.

•He also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Agriculture and Food Processing Industries under different governments.