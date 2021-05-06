RLD Chief Ajit Singh passes away, he had tested positive for COVID-19

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Ajit Singh was the son of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and a seven-time MP from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Created On: May 6, 2021 09:35 ISTModified On: May 6, 2021 09:35 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President and former Union Mnister Ajit Singh passed away in the morning on May 6, 2021. He 86.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20th and was being treated at a private hospital in Guguram. As per reports, his condition deteriorated on May 5th due to lung infection.

About Ajit Singh

•Ajit Singh was the son of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

•He was a seven-time MP from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh from 1999-2014.

•He also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Agriculture and Food Processing Industries under different governments.

