Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket: Check List of cricketers with 10000 T20 runs

Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian cricketer to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket after former skipper Virat Kohli. The Mumbai Indians skipper achieved the feat during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) match against Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 13, 2022.

Rohit Sharma became the seventh batsman overall to reach the major milestone of 10000 runs in T20s. He crossed the 10000-run mark in style with a six on the third ball of the fourth over by Kagiso Rabada. He got out on the next ball, taking his total T20 runs to 10003.

First Indian cricketer to score 10000 runs in t20

Virat Kohli had become the first Indian batsman to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket during RCB's IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 29, 2021.

Kohli was then the second batsman overall after West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-day international cricket.

Kohli had also become the fifth batsman overall to reach the milestone of 10000 runs in T20 cricket.

Who was the first cricketer to score 10000 runs in t20?

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was the first-ever cricketer to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the IPL match between his team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions at Rajkot on April 19, 2017. Gayle had come into the match just three runs short of the milestone and reached it with a single in the four over of RCB's innings.

List of Cricketers with 10000 runs in T20 cricket

Name of Cricketer Country Runs Chris Gayle West Indies 14562 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 11698 Kieron Pollard West Indies 11474 Aaron Finch Australia 10499 Virat Kohli India 10379 David Warner Australia 10373 Rohit Sharma India 10003

