Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile For IPL 2020: RCB Team 2020, Players list, Top Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their IPL trophy less run this year. Get all details regarding Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins, Stats and Team History here. 

Sep 19, 2020 01:36 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be pitted against Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of IPL 2020 edition on September 21st in Dubai. The franchise cricket team, owned by United Spirits have never won an IPL tournament despite being the runner-ups three times.

This year’s RCB team looks to be more balanced than previous years with new acquisitions such as Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch, South African all-rounder Chris Morris and South African pacer Dale Steyn, who is also referred to as one of the world’s greatest fast bowler of all times.

With such power-packed talent, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their IPL trophy less run during this year's edition in the United Arab Emirates. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile- IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad 2020: Virat Kohli [C], AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel [WK], Joshua Philippe [WK], Shahbaz Ahmad

Retained Players – Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers

New Acquisitions – Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isiru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

Foreign Players- AB de Villiers (SA), Aaron Finch (Aus), Moeen Ali (Eng), Chris Morris (SA), Adam Zampa (Aus), Dale Steyn (SA), Josh Philippe (Aus)

Predicted XI – Finch, Padikkal, Kohli, De Villiers, Moeen, Dube, Morris, Sundar, Umesh, Saini, Chahal

Batsman

Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman

All-rounders

Bowlers 

Virat Kohli (C)

Parthiv Patel

Chris Morris

Yuzvendra Chahal

Aaron Finch

Josh Philippe

Moeen Ali

Umesh Yadav

AB de Villiers

 

Washington Sundar

Pawan Negi

Devdutt Padikkal

 

Shivam Dube

Shahbaz Ahmed

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

 

 

Navdeep Saini

Pavan Deshpande

 

 

Mohammed Siraj

 

 

 

Adam Zampa

 

 

 

Dale Steyn

 

 

 

Isuru Udana

RCB Support Staff

Head Coach- Simon Katich

Director of cricket operations - Mike Hesson

Bowling coach- Adam Griffith

Batting and spin bowling coach- Sridharan Sriram

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Top Records

Year

Final Position

2008

League Stage

2009

Runners-up

2010

Playoffs

2011

Runners-up

2012

League Stage

2013

League Stage

2014

League Stage

2015

Playoffs

2016

Runners-up

2017

League Stage

2018

League Stage

2019

League Stage

 

