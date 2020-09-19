Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile For IPL 2020: RCB Team 2020, Players list, Top Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be pitted against Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of IPL 2020 edition on September 21st in Dubai. The franchise cricket team, owned by United Spirits have never won an IPL tournament despite being the runner-ups three times.

This year’s RCB team looks to be more balanced than previous years with new acquisitions such as Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch, South African all-rounder Chris Morris and South African pacer Dale Steyn, who is also referred to as one of the world’s greatest fast bowler of all times.

With such power-packed talent, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their IPL trophy less run during this year's edition in the United Arab Emirates.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team Profile- IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad 2020: Virat Kohli [C], AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel [WK], Joshua Philippe [WK], Shahbaz Ahmad

Retained Players – Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers

New Acquisitions – Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isiru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

Foreign Players- AB de Villiers (SA), Aaron Finch (Aus), Moeen Ali (Eng), Chris Morris (SA), Adam Zampa (Aus), Dale Steyn (SA), Josh Philippe (Aus)

Predicted XI – Finch, Padikkal, Kohli, De Villiers, Moeen, Dube, Morris, Sundar, Umesh, Saini, Chahal

Batsman Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman All-rounders Bowlers Virat Kohli (C) Parthiv Patel Chris Morris Yuzvendra Chahal Aaron Finch Josh Philippe Moeen Ali Umesh Yadav AB de Villiers Washington Sundar Pawan Negi Devdutt Padikkal Shivam Dube Shahbaz Ahmed Gurkeerat Singh Mann Navdeep Saini Pavan Deshpande Mohammed Siraj Adam Zampa Dale Steyn Isuru Udana

RCB Support Staff

Head Coach- Simon Katich

Director of cricket operations - Mike Hesson

Bowling coach- Adam Griffith

Batting and spin bowling coach- Sridharan Sriram

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Top Records