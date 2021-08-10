Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests creation of maritime security body in UNSC

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 9, 2021 suggested the creation of a maritime security body in the United Nations Security Council to address all issues regarding piracy, maritime crimes and terrorism.

Putin was speaking at the UNSC maritime security conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian President vowed that Russia will ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean amid an increase in piracy-related incidents across the globe.

Putin also mentioned that Russia is interested in building productive relations with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission.

Maritime Security Body

The Russian president stated the maritime security body could rely on the support of UN member states. He added that the maritime security body could actively cooperate with experts, representatives of civil society, scientists and even business people.

There have been several piracy-related incidents across the world including robbery at sea accompanied by taking of hostages.

Russian President's statement •Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a UNSC meet, "To achieve real success in this area (maritime security), it's necessary to unite efforts of all interested states, as well as international organisations, regional structures - with the central coordinating role of UN & Security Council." •He said that Russia stands for strict observance of key norms and principles of international law enshrined in UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolution of disputes through dialogue. Russia stands for strict observance of key norms & principles of int'l law enshrined in UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolution of disputes through dialogue.: Vladimir Putin at UNSC meet — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021 •He added saying that Russia is doing a lot to preserve & strengthen legal order in maritime security and it is ready to share its experience in anti-terrorist operations, crime prevention, detection & neutralisation of bandit formations, including in maritime areas. •He further thanked India for such a useful initiative in holding the meeting. He also wished India to continue to successfully fulfill the functions of the President of the United Nations Security Council this month. I thank our Indian friends for such a useful initiative in holding this meeting, and I would like to wish India to continue to successfully fulfill the functions of the President of the United Nations Security Council this month: Russian President Vladimir Putin at UNSC on Monday — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation at the UNSC through a video conference on August 9, 2021.

The meeting saw in attendance by several heads of state of UNSC member states and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.