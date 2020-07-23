Sahil Seth appointed as honorary adviser to BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Sahil Seth has been appointed an honorary adviser to the steering committee for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce (CCI) young leaders for the period of 2020-2023. He is a deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Customs.

Mr. Seth who is a 2011 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer, expressed his pleasure on being appointed as an honorary advisor which gives him a chance to represent his country. He added that BRICS CCI young leaders is a step in motivating the youth of India.

The role of an honorary advisor is on a voluntary basis and there are no financials involved which makes it a no/remuneration appointment.

Objective of BRICS CCI:

BRICS CCI aims at creating an enabling support system especially for the MSME segment and young entrepreneurs from all over the world.

As BRICS nations remain the centre of all the proposed activities, the chamber has also taken initiative to reach out and enable young entrepreneurs from other friendly nations as well. The organization proposes to be a voice of young entrepreneurs and help in making their businesses a success.

What is the role of the honorary adviser?

The purpose of the honorary advisers committee is to organize themselves in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries chapters for the time period of three years with a chair leading the committee.

What are the main activities of BRICS CCI?

• Build a credible repository of data and information that can be used by the members.

• To build a database for the credible business partners across different countries and industries.

• Conduct tropical research that can be used by the members to understand the business relevant issues. It must be in enough detail to conduct a successful business in that space.

• To build a social and cultural exchange between the nations by promoting the business around culture and local art.

• To provide free advisory services to the members on legal and other business critical services.

• Promoting business interactions among the member nations by organizing regular visits and other modes of interactions.

About BRICS CCI:

BRICS CCI is the parent organisation that aims at promoting the commerce and industry in the BRICS nations. The chamber was founded in 2012 with the efforts of the eminent entrepreneurs and professionals. It is a non-profit and non-governmental organization.