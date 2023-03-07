Salhoutuonuo Kruse Becomes First Woman to Administer Nagaland Cabinet, Another Milestone in History

Salhoutuonuo Kruse becomes one of the first women to be elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. She recently took oath as a Minister of the Legislative Assembly. in presence of several ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held in Shillong while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event today i.e. March 07, 2023 (Tuesday).

Talking about the election results, Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate stands defeated by the Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from the Western Angami by only 7 votes.

Eight Cabinet Ministers sworn in along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CMs Y Patton and T R Zeliang pic.twitter.com/QrYHty1P2V — PIB in Nagaland (@PIBKohima) March 7, 2023

After Hekani Jakhalu, Kruse is the second woman to be positioned as Nagaland Minister. Hekani Jakhalu is another candidate of the NDPP Party from the Dimapur-III constituency who also won the election held on February 27 for the 60-member assembly. The poll results were declared on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Eye-Opening Facts about Salhoutuonou Kruse:

Salhoutuonuo Kruse has been a local hotel owner and for the first time, she contested her election against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate.

Also, she served as an Advisory Board Member in Angami Public Organisation which is her tribe's male-dominated apex body.

This 56-year-old woman is the widow of late NDPP candidate Kevisekho Kruse who lost the elections of the year 2018. She is determined to fulfil the visions and dreams of her late husband.

Talking about her educational background, Kruse completed her pre-university at Kohima College in 1986. She is known as the Proprietor of a Private School in the Chümoukedima district in Nagaland.

Lastly, she has been actively involved with various civil societies for more than two decades and also held the post of the President of the Angami Women Organisation in the past.

Neiphiu Rio Designated as Nagaland CM

The longest-serving CM Neiphiu Rio recently took oath as Nagaland’s CM for the 5th consecutive term. In the Nagaland elections that concluded in previous days, the NDPP-BJP coalition won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. All other parties in Nagaland eventually extended their letters of support to the Rio-led treaty.

Heartfelt congratulations to Shri @Neiphiu_Rio Ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland! I'm confident that his vast experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving the state towards greater heights of progress and prosperity. Wishing him a successful tenure! pic.twitter.com/eglblL6QrW — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) March 7, 2023

The 72-year-old Rio handled the oath of secrecy by Governor La Ganesan. Along with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and Assam CM are among several other ministers who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Honoured and humbled to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland in the presence of the Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah ji, Shri @JPNadda and other dignitaries and well-wishers in attendance. pic.twitter.com/XDWeWFj6lq — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 7, 2023

Both T R Zeliang and Y Patton took charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state whereas other members of the Rio cabinet also administered their respective positions.

Rio will be leading an oppositional government across the state as all parties submitted their approval letters and support in favour of his continuing leadership.

