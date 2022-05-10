Santoor Legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 due to heart attack

Shiv Kumar Sharma Death: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a legendary Santoor player passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 84. Shivkumar Sharma was suffering from kidney-related issues from the past few months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was known for the background music that he composed for one of the scenes in Shantaram's film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956 and four years later recorded his first solo album.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma collaborated with Hariprasad Chaursasiya and composed memorable music for several Hindi films including Chandni, Silsila, and Darr.

Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2022

Maestro Shivkumar Sharma- The one who popularised Santoor

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma was born in Jammu and he began learning Santoor at the early age of 13 years. Shivkumar's first public performance was in Mumbai in 1955 and he later was credited for popularising Santoor to the general public.

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma collaborated with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasiya and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra in 1967, and together they produced the acclaimed concept album 'Call of the Valley'.

Shivkumar Sharma: Awards & Honours

Year Award 1986 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 1991 Padma Shri 2001 Padma Vibhushan

Personal Life

Shivkumar Sharma married Manorama and he is survived by two sons. His son Rahul is also a Santoor Player who started learning at the early age of 13 years. They also started performing together since 1996.