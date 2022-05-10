Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Santoor Legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 due to heart attack

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84. He was known for the background music that he composed for one of the scenes in Shantaram's film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956. 

Created On: May 10, 2022 13:23 IST
Shivkumar Sharma passes away
Shivkumar Sharma passes away

Shiv Kumar Sharma Death: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a legendary Santoor player passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 84. Shivkumar Sharma was suffering from kidney-related issues from the past few months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was known for the background music that he composed for one of the scenes in Shantaram's film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956 and four years later recorded his first solo album.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma collaborated with Hariprasad Chaursasiya and composed memorable music for several Hindi films including Chandni, Silsila, and Darr.

Maestro Shivkumar Sharma- The one who popularised Santoor

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma was born in Jammu and he began learning Santoor at the early age of 13 years. Shivkumar's first public performance was in Mumbai in 1955 and he later was credited for popularising Santoor to the general public. 

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma collaborated with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasiya and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra in 1967, and together they produced the acclaimed concept album 'Call of the Valley'. 

Shivkumar Sharma: Awards & Honours

Year Award
1986 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award
1991 Padma Shri
2001 Padma Vibhushan

Personal Life

Shivkumar Sharma married Manorama and he is survived by two sons. His son Rahul is also a Santoor Player who started learning at the early age of 13 years. They also started performing together since 1996.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all