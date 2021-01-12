Sea Vigil-21: Indian Navy kick starts second edition of coastal defence exercise

The second edition of the coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil-21’ has been started on January 12 and will continue till January 13, 2021. The exercise aims at assessing India’s preparedness in the domain of coastal defence and maritime security.

The exercise by the Indian Navy will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India. It will also involve all the 13 coastal states as well as UTs along with other maritime stakeholders, which includes coastal and fishing communities.

According to the official release by the Indian Navy, there was a reorganisation of the entire coastal security set up after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai which was launched through the sea route.

#IndianNavy in coordination with all #Maritime stakeholders commences 2nd edition of #ExSeaVigil, largest biennial pan-India #Coastal Defence exercise involving 13 states & UTs, spanning over 7500 km of #Indian coastline & entire Exclusive Economic Zone of 🇮🇳.#CoastalSecurity pic.twitter.com/fjkHzfxvY5 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 12, 2021

Significance:

The coastal defence exercise will provide an opportunity at the apex level for assessing the preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence. Th exercise ‘SEA VIGIL 21’ will be providing a realistic assessment of India’s strengths and weaknesses. It will also further help in strengthening national and maritime security.

Key Highlights:

• The coastal defence exercise’s scale and conceptual expanse have been unprecedented in the context of the number of stakeholders involved, geographical extent, terms of objectives to be met, and the number of units that are participating.

• It is also a build-up towards TROPEX- theatre level readiness operational exercise which is conducted by the Indian Navy every two years.

• TROPEX and Sea Vigil together will be covering the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges, which also includes the transition from peace to conflict.

• Indian Navy’s assets, Customs, Coast Guard, and other maritime agencies will also be participating in SEA VIGIL.

About Sea Vigil:

In India’s largest coastal defence drill, the Sea Vigil exercise helps to ensure that the coastal defences of the country are unbreachable. The exercise also assures that the gaps in coastal security as perceived after the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack are now packed. The inaugural edition of the exercise took place in January 2019.