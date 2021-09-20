Serotype-2 dengue: Centre asks 11 states to take action to contain severe dengue cases- Know Serotype-2 dengue symptoms here

Centre convened a high-level meeting on September 18, 2021 to discuss the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases, which have wreaked havoc in 11 states across the country.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and it saw in attendances representatives of states/UTs. The officials also reviewed and discussed COVID-19 management and response strategy through a video conference.

During the meeting, the Union Health Secretary highlighted the emerging challenge of serotype-II dengue in 11 States. Serotype-2 dengue is being associated with more cases and more complications than other forms of the disease.

Centre's suggestions to states: Key Details

•The Health Secretary suggested that the states undertake steps such as early detection of cases, adequate stocking of testing kits, medicines and larvicides, operationalisation of fever helplines.

•The states were also urged to deploy rapid response teams for public health action such as -conducting fever surveys, vector control, contact tracing and alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets.

•The states have also been requested to launch information campaigns regarding helplines, symptoms of dengue and methods of vector control and source reduction at homes.

Which states are reporting Serotype-2 dengue cases?

The 11 states reporting Serotype-2 dengue cases include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

What is Serotype-2 dengue?

Dengue virus serotype-2 (DENV 2) is the most common serotype of the disease and it has the maximum percentage of severe dengue cases in comparison to other types of the disease.

As per various studies, dengue serotype-2 (DEN-2) has the potential to cause dengue hemorrhagic fever, a very severe form of dengue. The serotype 2 dengue had caused the first dengue hemorrhagic fever epidemic in Cuba in 1981, infecting hundreds of thousands of people including both children and adults and there were around 24,000 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever

Dengue hemorrhagic fever can result in a sudden drop in blood pressure and serious bleeding, leading to shock or death in some unfortunate cases. Dengue hemorrhagic fever is characterised by high fever, damage to the lymphatic system, circulatory system failure, liver enlargement, bleeding from the nose or under the skin and internal bleeding and it can lead to symptoms such as - cold, clammy skin, low blood pressure, restlessness and weak pulse.

How is Dengue caused? Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease, which is mainly transmitted by female mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti. India sees a surge in dengue cases every year during monsoon season, as the stagnant water and humid temperature promote breeding of mosquitoes. There are four closely related serotypes of dengue virus -DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Dengue symptoms: High fever, headache, nausea, muscle pain, joint pain, pain behind the eyes and rash.

Background

The Union health ministry had issued an advisory to all these states in August and on September 10 regarding the spread of Serotype-2 dengue.