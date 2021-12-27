Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away

Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal (United), Dr. Mahendra Prasad passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on December 27, 2021.

The 81-year-old passed away after battling prolonged illness. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. He had also previously been a member of the Lok Sabha for one term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad with a tweet that read, "Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences through a tweet, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad. He had parliamentary experience of nearly four decades, and was also among pioneers of pharmaceutical industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed condolences at the passing of the veteran politician, saying that his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.

About Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad

• Dr. Mahendra Prasad was one of the richest Indian members of Parliament. He was a politician and industrialist and was also known as King Mahendra.

• He was the founder of the pharmaceutical company- Aristo. He had also founded Mapra Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

• He has been a member of the council of States since 1985.

• Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, on a Congress ticket in 1980 from Jehanabad Constituency in Bihar. He remained with the party for a long time till its fortunes declined in the state.

• He then joined the Janata Dal and then its split parties- first Rashtriya Janata Dal and then JD(U).

• He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar for the first time in 1985 and continued to be a member of the esteemed house till his death except for brief gaps.

• He was one of the longest-serving Rajya Sabha MPs.