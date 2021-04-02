Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Shantir Ogroshena 2021: Indian Army to participate in multinational military exercise in Bangladesh

The theme of the multinational military exercise will be ‘Robust Peace Keeping Operations’.

Created On: Apr 2, 2021 12:19 ISTModified On: Apr 2, 2021 12:19 IST
Multinational military exercise

The Indian Army will be participating in the multinational military exercise ‘Shantir Ogroshena 2021’ (Front Runner of the Peace) in Bangladesh from April 4 to April 12, 2021.

The exercise will be for nine days and will start from April 4 to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Father of the Nation, and will mark 50 glorious years of Bangladesh liberation.

The Defence Ministry has informed that the Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including Junior Commissioned Officers, Officers, and Jawans of a battalion from the Dogra regiment will be participating in the exercise along with the Bangladesh army, Sri Lankan Army, and Royal Bhutan Army.

The theme of the multinational military exercise will be ‘Robust Peace Keeping Operations’.

Military observers from the United Kingdom, the US, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Singapore will also be in attendance through the multinational exercise in Bangladesh.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material