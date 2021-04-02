Shantir Ogroshena 2021: Indian Army to participate in multinational military exercise in Bangladesh

The Indian Army will be participating in the multinational military exercise ‘Shantir Ogroshena 2021’ (Front Runner of the Peace) in Bangladesh from April 4 to April 12, 2021.

The exercise will be for nine days and will start from April 4 to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Father of the Nation, and will mark 50 glorious years of Bangladesh liberation.

The Defence Ministry has informed that the Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including Junior Commissioned Officers, Officers, and Jawans of a battalion from the Dogra regiment will be participating in the exercise along with the Bangladesh army, Sri Lankan Army, and Royal Bhutan Army.

The theme of the multinational military exercise will be ‘Robust Peace Keeping Operations’.

Military observers from the United Kingdom, the US, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Singapore will also be in attendance through the multinational exercise in Bangladesh.