Short Film ‘Am I?’ wins first prize in Online Short Film Contest organized by I&B Ministry and NFDC

The theme of the Online Short Film Contest was to revolve around patriotism, while also equating it to the Atmanirbharta, self-reliance as the new mantra of progress for the nation.

Aug 21, 2020 15:38 IST
Short film ‘Am I?’ directed by Abhijit Paul has won the first prize in an Online Short Film Contest organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Short film ‘Am I?’ won the first prize and the cash award of Rs. 1 lakh while the second prize went to ‘Ab India Banega Bharat’ directed by Debojo Sanjiv along with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. The third prize has been won by a film titled ’10 Rupees’ directed by Yuvraj Gokul and it received a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

What was the theme of the online short film Contest?

The theme as announced by the I&B Ministry and NFDC for the short film entries was to revolve around patriotism, while also equating it to the Atmanirbharta, self-reliance as the new mantra of progress for the nation.

About Online Short Film Contest:

The contest was hosted on www.MyGov.in website for receiving the entries. The online short film contest was organized as a part of Independence Day Celebrations-2020 to create a patriotic mood surrounding this day. The contest went live on July 14, 2020, on the portal and had ended on August 7.

Apart from the three winners, the ministry has also announced Special Mention Certificates for eight short films.

The winners have been declared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on August 21, 2020. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the winners of the contest and also thanked all the participants for their contribution to make the short film contest a roaring success.

All the winners of the Short Film Contest:

S. No

Director

Short Film

Prize

1

Abhijit Paul

Am I?

1st

2

Debojo Sanjiv

Ab India Banega Bharat

2nd

3

Yuvraj Gokul

10 Rupees

3rd

4

Shiva C Biradar

Respect (Samman)

Special Mention

5

Sameera Prabhu

The Seed of Self-Sufficiency

Special Mention

6

Puru Priyam

Made in India

Special Mention

7

Sivaraj

Mind (Y)our Business

Special Mention

8

Madhya Pradesh Madhyam

Hum Kar Sakte Hain

Special Mention

9

Pramod R

Kaanada Kaiglu

Special Mention

10

Ram Kishore

Soldier

Special Mention

11

Rajesh B

Athma Vandan for Nation

Special Mention

 

