SIA in J&K: Government approves establishment of State Investigation Agency in UT

State Investigation Agency j&k: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has given its approval to the establishment of the State Investigation Agency in the Union Territory. SIA in J&K will be a nodal agency that will coordinate with the central probe agencies. The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the Chairmanship of LG Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Home Department for creating new posts under different categories for the establishment of SIA in Jammu and Kashmir. The Administrative Council Meeting was also attended by the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

State Investigation Agency in J&K

The Administrative Council which met under the Chairmanship of LG Manoj Sinha approved the creation of 252 posts in different categories including-

1. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)

2. Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP)

3. Superintendents of Police (SP)

4. Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP)

5. Chief Prosecution Officers (CPO)

6. Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SP)

7. Senior Prosecution Officers (Sr. PO)

8. Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors (SI)

Territorial Division of SIA in J&K

In terms of the territorial division of jurisdiction of the State Investigation Agency, there will be two divisions, one each for Jammu & Kashmir provinces and each province will be headed by one SSP rank Officer.

State Investigation Agency in J&K

