SIMBEX-20: India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise to begin today

The Indian Navy is hosting the 27th edition of India - Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX-20) from November 23-25, 2020 in the Andaman Sea.

The SIMBEX series of exercises are being conducted every year since 1994 between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). The exercises are aimed at boosting inter-operability between the two navies and imbibing best practices from each other.

The scope and complexity of the exercises have risen substantially over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide range of maritime operations.

SIMBEX-20: Key Highlights

•SIMBEX-20 will witness participation from INS Rana from the Indian side. It will be joined by integral Chetak helicopter and indigenously built corvettes Kamorta and Karmuk. INS Sindhuraj and P8I maritime aircraft will also participate in the exercise.

•The Singapore Navy will be represented by the ‘Formidable’ Class frigates ‘Intrepid’ and ‘Steadfast'. The frigates will be joined by integral S70B helicopter and 'Endeavour', which is an ‘Endurance’ Class Landing Ship Tank.

•The exercise is being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

•The exercise highlights the high level of mutual trust, confidence, synergy and cooperation between the two friendly navies and maritime neighbours in the maritime domain.

•The exercise will include advanced surface, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare exercises including weapon firings, over three days of intensive joint operations at sea.

Significance SIMBEX exemplifies high-level of coordination between India and Singapore, especially in the maritime domain. It also highlights the commitment of the two nations to a rules-based international order and is aimed at enhancing the overall maritime security in the region.

Background

The India-Singapore bilateral cooperation was formally established for the first time when ships of Republic of Singapore Navy began training with the Indian Navy in 1994.