Smart City awards 2020: Centre releases full list of smart cities winners, check here

The Central Government on June 25, 2021, declared Smart City awards 2020 wherein Uttar Pradesh emerged on top followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Surat in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh won the Smart City awards for their overall development. The awards covered themes: governance, social aspects, culture, sanitation, urban environment, economy, urban mobility, water, and built environment.
As per the Centre, 5,924 projects (115% by number) worth ₹1,78,500 crore of the total proposed projects under the Smart Cities Mission have been tendered so far. Work orders for 5,236 projects (101% by number) worth ₹1,46,125 crore have been issued.
List of winning Smart Cities:
• Urban Mobility
Aurangabad: Majhi Smart Buses
Surat: Dynamic Scheduling Buses
Ahmedabad: Man-less parking system and automatic ticket dispensing machines AMDA Park
• Water
Dehradun: Smart Water Metering Water ATM
Varanasi: Eco-Restoration of Assi River
Surat: Integrated and Sustainable Water Supply System
• Built Environment
Indore: Chappan Dukan
Surat: Canal Corridor
• Economy
Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism
Tirupati: Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio
Agra: Micro Skill Development Centre
• Sanitation
Tirupati: Bioremediation & Bio-Mining
Indore: Municipal Waste Management System
Surat: Conservation through Treated Wastewater
• Urban Environment
Bhopal: Clean energy
Chennai: Restoration of water bodies
Tirupati: Renewable Energy Generation
• Culture
Indore: Conservation of Heritage
Chandigarh: Capitol Complex, Heritage Project
Gwalior: Digital Museum
• Governance
Vadodara: GIS
Thane: Digi Thane
Bhubaneswar: ME app
• Social Aspects
Tirupati: Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools
Bhubaneshwar: Socially Smart Bhubaneswar
Tumakuru: Digital Library Solution
• Innovative Idea Award
Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism
• Covid Innovation Award
Kalyan: Dombivali and Varanasi
