Smart City awards 2020: Centre releases full list of smart cities winners, check here

The Central Government on June 25, 2021, declared Smart City awards 2020 wherein Uttar Pradesh emerged on top followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Surat in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh won the Smart City awards for their overall development. The awards covered themes: governance, social aspects, culture, sanitation, urban environment, economy, urban mobility, water, and built environment.

As per the Centre, 5,924 projects (115% by number) worth ₹1,78,500 crore of the total proposed projects under the Smart Cities Mission have been tendered so far. Work orders for 5,236 projects (101% by number) worth ₹1,46,125 crore have been issued.

List of winning Smart Cities:

• Urban Mobility

Aurangabad: Majhi Smart Buses

Surat: Dynamic Scheduling Buses

Ahmedabad: Man-less parking system and automatic ticket dispensing machines AMDA Park

• Water

Dehradun: Smart Water Metering Water ATM

Varanasi: Eco-Restoration of Assi River

Surat: Integrated and Sustainable Water Supply System

• Built Environment

Indore: Chappan Dukan

Surat: Canal Corridor

• Economy

Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism

Tirupati: Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio

Agra: Micro Skill Development Centre

• Sanitation

Tirupati: Bioremediation & Bio-Mining

Indore: Municipal Waste Management System

Surat: Conservation through Treated Wastewater

• Urban Environment

Bhopal: Clean energy

Chennai: Restoration of water bodies

Tirupati: Renewable Energy Generation

• Culture

Indore: Conservation of Heritage

Chandigarh: Capitol Complex, Heritage Project

Gwalior: Digital Museum

• Governance

Vadodara: GIS

Thane: Digi Thane

Bhubaneswar: ME app

• Social Aspects

Tirupati: Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools

Bhubaneshwar: Socially Smart Bhubaneswar

Tumakuru: Digital Library Solution

• Innovative Idea Award

Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism

• Covid Innovation Award

Kalyan: Dombivali and Varanasi