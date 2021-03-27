State Assembly Elections 2021: First phase of voting held in West Bengal and Assam

State Assembly Elections 2021: The first phase of polling began in Assam and West Bengal at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 pm. These are the first two states to witness polling in 2021.

The State Assembly Elections are being held in three phases in Assam and eight phases in West Bengal. While 30 seats will go to polls in West Bengal, 47 seats will go to polls in Assam under the first phase of polling.

#AssamAssemblyPolls | A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Bakul, Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/ySg34ZEWrh — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

The first phase of elections will see Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) battling it out in West Bengal and the Congress challenging the BJP in Assam.

Check Complete Election Schedule here

West Bengal Elections

•The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading TMC's campaign in the state. Her party faces a big challenge from the BJP, which is striving to form its first government in the state as well as from the Left-Congress alliance, which is striving to make a re-entry into the state politics.

•The 30 seats that are going to polls in the first phase of elections include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and some constituencies from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

Voting underway at a polling centre in Purulia for the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/xI4brrnNsF — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

West Bengal: Voting underway at Kechanda Part Basic School in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/gkAcHYX7fL — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

•The TMC had won 27 out of these 30 seats in the 2016 elections, while Congress had won two seats and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had won one seat.

•The elections in all its 294 constituencies will be held in a total of eight phases till April 29th and the counting of votes will take place on May 2nd.

•The fate of 191 candidates including 21 women will be decided during the first phase of polls.

BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das casts his vote at a polling booth there in the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021. pic.twitter.com/u4rZxw5a5a — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Assam Elections

•In Assam, 47 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls under the first phase of voting. A total of 264 candidates are in fray from the 47 seats.

#WATCH Voters turn out in large numbers in Rupahi, Nagaon District, for voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/5vjn7GgVNn — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

•The first phase poll includes incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's Majuli constituency.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote a polling centre in Dibrugarh



"We will get more than 100 seats," CM says pic.twitter.com/nHpEdNpVss — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

It's a very emotional moment for me as it's the first time after many yrs that I'm coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantees that their future is bright: Gaurav Gogoi pic.twitter.com/1ybYHGSEn0 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

•In the 2016 State Assembly Elections, the BJP along with its ally the AGP had won 35 out of these 47 seats and BJP alone had won 27 seats. The Congress had then won only 9 seats. This time, the Congress is fighting 43 out of the 47 seats.

•Around 37 sitting MLA are re-contesting elections this time under the first phase, 24 from the BJP and 6 each from AGP and the Congress and one from the AIUDF.

•In the first phase, 37 sitting MLAs are re-contesting including 24 from the BJP, 6 each from Congress and AGP, and one from the AIUDF.

Poll Campaigning

The poll campaigning in these states had witnessed rallies from the senior-most leaders of the parties including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, WCD Minister Smriti Irani, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and Manish Tewari.

Check Full Election Schedule here: West Bengal to go to polls in 8 phases, Assam in three phases