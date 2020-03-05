Student Health Card scheme launched for school children in J&K

The Student Health Card scheme was launched in Jammu and Kashmir by Lt. Governor GC Murmu on March 5, 2020. The scheme will ensure regular medical check-ups of school-going children.

Under the health scheme, the Governor announced the launch of a midday meal for the poor and needy school-going children to prevent malnutrition.

The Student Health Card scheme was launched during a programme, organized by the Directorate of Mid Day Meal, School Education Department in joint coordination with the National Health Mission at Teacher’s Bhavan in Jammu.

Student Health Card scheme: Objective

The Student Health Card scheme aims to ensure good health of school-going children, as health is a significant part of imparting quality education. The scheme also aims to make the parents of the school-going children aware of its benefits.

Student Health Card scheme: Benefits

Under the Student Health card scheme, regular health checkup facilities will be set up at the school level, which will ensure regular health checkups of school-going children. This would help keep a check on the issue of malnutrition among school-going children.