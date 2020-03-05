Search

Student Health Card scheme launched for school children in J&K

The Student Health Card scheme aims to ensure the good health of school-going children.

Mar 5, 2020 17:49 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The Student Health Card scheme was launched in Jammu and Kashmir by Lt. Governor GC Murmu on March 5, 2020. The scheme will ensure regular medical check-ups of school-going children.

Under the health scheme, the Governor announced the launch of a midday meal for the poor and needy school-going children to prevent malnutrition.

The Student Health Card scheme was launched during a programme, organized by the Directorate of Mid Day Meal, School Education Department in joint coordination with the National Health Mission at Teacher’s Bhavan in Jammu.

Student Health Card scheme: Objective

The Student Health Card scheme aims to ensure good health of school-going children, as health is a significant part of imparting quality education. The scheme also aims to make the parents of the school-going children aware of its benefits.

Student Health Card scheme: Benefits

Under the Student Health card scheme, regular health checkup facilities will be set up at the school level, which will ensure regular health checkups of school-going children. This would help keep a check on the issue of malnutrition among school-going children.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS